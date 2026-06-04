Iowa GOP governor nominee recounts viral clash that put Obama on the spot at 2009 town hall

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The Republican nominee for governor in Iowa pulled back the curtain for Fox News Digital on the time he went viral for stumping Barack Obama at a 2009 town hall centered on the then-president's namesake legislation.

Zach Lahn pulled off an upset victory Tuesday night when he defeated Trump-backed Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, for the party's nomination for governor.

But 17 years ago, when he was a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, Lahn confronted Obama at a town hall where the 44th president was promoting the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. The old clip went viral after his Tuesday win.

At the time of the exchange, the video was circulated by late conservative radio titan Rush Limbaugh, who praised Lahn as "amazing," and said that with "one simple question that Obama can't answer, [he] nukes the entire foundation of Obamacare."

The candidate in what will be a hotly contested Iowa gubernatorial race posted the clip to his social media in May, but it gained widespread traction after Tuesday's primary election.

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Lahn recounted the moment to Fox News Digital on Thursday and remembered how shocked he was to be called upon at the event. Lahn and his roommate purchased tickets to the 2009 event in Grand Junction and then drove eight hours round trip twice to attend the event — first to pick up tickets and again days later to attend the town hall.

"You know, I was young, and, I was in college at the time, going to University of Colorado Boulder, and so I was pretty fired up about this whole healthcare discussion," he said. "It was just my entrance, sort of, into some of the political discussions."

Speaking to Obama in 2009, Lahn said: "We all know the best way to reduce prices in this economy is to increase competition."

"How in the world can a private corporation providing insurance compete with an entity that does not have to worry about making a profit, does not have to pay local property taxes, they're not subject to local regulations? How can a company compete with that?" he questioned.

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"I don't want generalities — I'm not looking for philosophical arguments. I'm just asking a question," he asserted.

Obama thanked him for the question, and then for the first time during the Obamacare debate, said he might not be in favor of the public option, which would have allowed Americans to buy government-run health insurance alongside private insurance.

"Certainly they can't compete if the taxpayer is standing behind the public option just shoveling more and more money in," Obama replied. "That's certainly not fair, and so I've already said I would not be in favor of a public option of that sort because that would just mean more expenses out of our pockets and we wouldn't be seeing much improvement in quality."

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There was no public option when Obamacare became law.

"Ultimately, what came out of it was, maybe in an inadvertent way, he mentioned for the first time that they might not have the public option in Obamacare," Lahn told Fox News Digital. "Then right afterwards, Fox and CNN and these people wanted to talk to me because Obama had just said that this key part of his plan may not be included, and then it ended up not being included."

For another minute or so, Obama stuttered through an answer to Lahn's question about competition, wrestling publicly with the idea that private insurance companies would also have to borrow money at high interest rates, something else the government would not have to do.

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Lahn told Fox News Digital he wasn't quite satisfied with Obama's answer at the time, describing it as "word salad."

"I feel like most politicians today, like, they can't give me a real answer or they or they dance around something and never get to the real issue," he said.

Lahn, a farmer and businessman who has centered much of his campaign on making Iowa healthy again and was strongly backed by the MAHA wing of the conservative movement, now squares off with Democratic Auditor of Iowa Rob Sand.

Though he stepped away from politics for several years to build his business and run his family farm, Lahn's passion for issues plaguing Iowans drew him back into the fold.

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"I really haven't been involved in this in over a decade, and these issues that I'm running on I truly care about, whether it's all these kids leaving Iowa, our family farms, our education system or the outlier cancer rate that we are in the world."

"I don't know how much longer we can go as a state without addressing these issues."