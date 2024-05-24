Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House lawmakers visit Taiwan as China warns US to stay out

GOP Rep Michael McCaul said the group would meet with newly elected Taiwanese officials

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
China’s foreign ministry blasts Taiwan inauguration, Philippines standoff in South China Sea Video

China’s foreign ministry blasts Taiwan inauguration, Philippines standoff in South China Sea

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, asserted China's sovereignty over Taiwan and the South China Sea following Taiwan's presidential inauguration. (Credit: Associated Press)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – A group of House lawmakers is in Taiwan this week meeting with its newly elected officials, despite warnings from China to stay out of the region and as Beijing ramps up its military drills around the island.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, is leading the multi-day diplomatic trip, which is coming a week after President Lai Ching-te and his deputies took office with a defiant speech emphasizing Taiwan’s independence from Beijing’s ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"Leading this historic and bipartisan CODEL to Taiwan — the first U.S. congressional delegation to meet with the newly elected Taiwan officials — sends a signal to the Chinese Communist Party that the United States stands with the people of Taiwan and will work to maintain the status quo across the Taiwan Straight," McCaul told Fox News Digital. "I look forward to meeting senior Taiwan leaders and members of civil society to continue strengthening our bilateral relationship on all fronts."

The bipartisan group also includes Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., the panel’s subcommittee chair for the Indo-Pacific, along with Reps. Andy Barr, R-Ky., Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., and Joe Wilson, R-S.C.

CHINA’S FOREIGN MINISTRY BLASTS TAIWAN INAUGURATION, PHILIPPINES STANDOFF IN SOUTH CHINA SEA

Michael McCaul and a Taiwanese tank

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul is leading a delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan as China ramps up its military drills in the region (Pictured right: The Taiwan army conducts a military exercise following China's large-scale joint military drill around Taiwan on May 23, 2024) (Getty Images)

Panetta told Fox News Digital the trip sent a critical pro-democracy message throughout the globe.

"Democracies around the world must stand together in defense of our shared values and freedoms," Panetta said. "This bipartisan delegation to Taiwan is a demonstration of that necessary partnership. I look forward to congratulating President Lai Ching-te on his recent inauguration and continuing to strengthen the bonds between our two nations with an eye toward the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the region."

China’s military, meanwhile, has been exercising a menacing show of force in drills involving "sea assaults, land strikes, air defense and anti-submarine in the airspace and waters to the north and south of Taiwan Island," Beijing's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

CHINA SANCTIONS FORMER REPUBLICAN REP MIKE GALLAGHER AFTER TAIWAN PRESIDENT'S INAUGURATION

Taiwan president inauguration

The trip comes a week after the inauguration of Taiwan's new President, Lai Ching-te, right, who is pictured standing next to former President Tsai Ing-wen, left. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Beijing's Defense Ministry said the drills included "joint seizure of comprehensive battlefield control, and joint precision strikes on key targets" and were "a strong punishment for the separatist acts of ‘Taiwan independence’ forces and a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external forces."

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said it had tracked 49 Chinese military planes and 19 of China’s Navy ships operating around the Island on Friday. It blasted China's drills as an "irrational provocation."

In his inaugural speech, Taiwan’s President Lai said he sought to "neither yield nor provoke" Beijing but pledged to stand firm against China’s encroachment.

LAWMAKERS BRAWL AS TAIWAN'S PARLIAMENT DESCENDS INTO CHAOS

A Chinese warship in the Indo-Pacific

 A screen grab captured from a video shows the Chinese People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command launching large-scale joint military exercises around Taiwan with naval vessels and military aircraft in China on May 24, 2024. ( Gui Xinhua / PLA/ China Military/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Chinese government has rebuked the new leader, and a top CCP official issued a direct warning to U.S. lawmakers not to meet with him or other Taiwanese government officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Any visit by congressional members to Taiwan will seriously violate the one-China principle . . . interfere in China’s internal affairs, undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and send a seriously wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said late last week.

Wenbin called on the U.S. to stop official diplomatic communications with Taiwan, "Otherwise, all consequences arising therefrom must be borne by the U.S."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics