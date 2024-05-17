Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Lawmakers brawl as Taiwan's parliament descends into chaos

At least one Taiwanese lawmaker had to be taken to the hospital with a head injury

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Taiwanese parliament descends into brawl amid disagreements over reforms Video

Taiwanese parliament descends into brawl amid disagreements over reforms

At least one lawmaker had to be taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Taiwan’s parliament descended into a brawl on Friday as lawmakers disagreed over reforms in the chamber. 

Video of the melee appeared to show punches being thrown, a curtain in the chamber being ripped and a lawmaker who was crawling over other members falling on his head. He was rushed to the hospital. 

The fight came just days before the country’s new President-elect Lai Ching-te is set to take office on Monday with his party in the minority. 

Lai Ching-te is succeeding President Tsai Ing-wen. Lai and Tsai are from the same party, with Lai having served as Tsai’s vice president. 

TAIWAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER CALLS FOR GLOBAL UNITY AGAINST ‘EXPANSIONISM’ BY CHINA AND RUSSIA 

Taiwan lawmakers fighting

Taiwan lawmakers argue and exchange blows during a parliamentary session in Taipei, Taiwan on Friday.  (Reuters/Ann Wang)

Lawmakers were also seen jumping over tables and shoving and tackling colleagues. 

One of the more controversial reforms being voted on was the proposal to levy criminal penalties for officials found to be lying in parliament. 

The DPP has claimed the opposition parties are trying to move through reforms without the proper process in an "an unconstitutional abuse of power." 

"The DPP does not want this to be passed as they have always been used to monopolizing power," The KMT's Jessica Chen, countered to Reuters while wearing a military helmet. 

TAIWAN STANDS AS MAJOR LINE OF DEFENSE AGAINST GLOBAL WAR WITH CHINA, CRITICAL FOR US SECURITY

Lawmakers shoving each other

Taiwan's parliament is occasionally raucous.  (Reuters/Ann Wang)

This isn’t the first time Taiwan’s occasionally raucous parliament has descended into chaos. In 2020, pig guts were thrown onto the chamber floor during a dispute over pork imports. 

DPP lawmaker Wang Mei-hui told Reuters he is "worried" about parliament staying civil going forward. 

Lai Ching-te’s Democratic Progressive Party won a minority of seats in the chamber, but the main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), doesn’t have a majority on its own so it’s working with the smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP). 

A brawl in Taiwan's parliament

At least one lawmaker had to be taken to the hospital after the fight.  (Reuters/Ann Wang)

The reforms also come at a precarious time in its relationship with China, which sees Taiwan as a Chinese territory, not a sovereign nation. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lai was once a vocal advocate for Taiwan to formerly declare independence in its constitution, although the DPP has shied away from that stance recently, according to Foreign Affairs. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 