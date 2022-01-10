Hillary Clinton calls for Senate to 'adjust the rules' to pass election bills

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged Democratic lawmakers on Monday to alter Senate rules so that it could "protect Americans' right to vote."

Quoting the president who signed the Voting Rights Act, she tweeted: "'The right to vote is the basic right without which all others are meaningless,' Lyndon B. Johnson said. ‘It gives people, people as individuals, control over their own destinies.’"

She added: "It's time Senate Democrats adjust the rules to protect Americans' right to vote."

HILLARY CLINTON TAKES SHOT AT PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRATS, SUGGESTS THEY COULD CAUSE 2022 ELECTION LOSSES

Her comments came as Democrats have pushed for an end to the filibuster in order to pass voting reforms and other legislation.

Clinton advocated for ending the filibuster in September, arguing that Republicans didn't respect the rule of law.

"Keeping the filibuster now, when you're dealing with a political party that does not respect the rule of law, does not even respect the process unless it works for them, you know, witness what they did to Merrick Garland when President Obama had every right to appoint a Supreme Court justice," she reportedly said during an interview.

Ending or watering down the filibuster is an explosive proposal that would make it much more difficult for Republicans to oppose the White House and House of Representatives – both of which are dominated by Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clinton's tweet may have been a subtle message to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. The moderate Democrat's vote has been key to removing the filibuster in a sharply divided Senate.

Manchin notably upset fellow Democrats when he put the kibosh on President Biden's Build Back Better proposal last month.