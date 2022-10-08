Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Herschel Walker
Published

Herschel Walker campaign fires political director on suspicion of media leaks: sources

Campaign firing in Georgia Senate race follows abortion payment controversy for Republican Herschel Walker

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
close
James Carville claims evangelicals voting for Walker are not Christians, calls GOP voters 'stupid people' Video

James Carville claims evangelicals voting for Walker are not Christians, calls GOP voters 'stupid people'

James Carville claimed that evangelical Christians are not Christian because they still support Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and he smeared Republican primary voters as "stupid" and "very low-quality people."

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign fired political director Taylor Crowe on suspicion of leaking to members of the media, two Republican sources with knowledge of the events confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The decision comes a month before the 2022 midterm election, with Walker responding to a report that he urged an unnamed former girlfriend to get an abortion, and reimbursed her $700 for the procedure. Walker denies the report.

The New York Times reported Saturday that the woman now says Walker urged her to get a second abortion, and that he ended their relationship in 2011 when she refused. Fox News has not independently confirmed either story.

Walker's opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, maintains an edge in the race, according to a Fox News poll released last week. Among Georgia registered voters, 46% would choose Warnock, while 41% would pick Walker, in the poll taken Sept. 22-26, before the abortion controversy erupted.

GEORGIA GOP SENATE CANDIDATE HERSCHEL WALKER DENIES BOMBSHELL REPORT THAT HE PAID FOR A GIRLFRIEND'S ABORTION

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign stop at Battle Lumber Co. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Wadley, Georgia.

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign stop at Battle Lumber Co. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Wadley, Georgia. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Crowe previously served as a director for former Sen. David Perdue when he ran for the Georgia governorship. Perdue fell in the Republican primary against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.

HERSCHEL WALKER SAYS HE’S ‘GLAD’ ANTI-TRUMP GOP GROUP USED HIS EX-WIFE’S GRAPHIC COMMENTS IN NEW AD

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia greets supporters as he arrives at a Korea senior center in Norcross, Georgia, on Sept. 27, 2022.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia greets supporters as he arrives at a Korea senior center in Norcross, Georgia, on Sept. 27, 2022. (Fox News)

The woman in the report claimed she had a bank receipt of the alleged abortion payment from Walker, as well as a "get well" card from him. 

Walker has taken heat from television personalities, journalists and commentators, but Kemp says he will still support the Republican ticket in Georgia. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic  incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic  incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. (Republican National Convention/Handout via REUTERS | Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS.)

Walker is challenging Warnock in one of the country's most closely watched races as Senate control hangs in the balance. 

Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., won runoffs against Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue last year, which gave Democrats a 50-50 tie and de facto control of the chamber with Vice President Kamala Harris in office.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics