Gov. DeSantis visits Japan, South Korea, Israel and Britain ahead of potential 2024 presidential announcement

DeSantis' four-country trade tour also includes trips to South Korea, Israel and Britain

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Colin Reed: 'It's way too early to be writing Gov. DeSantis' political obituary' Video

Colin Reed: 'It's way too early to be writing Gov. DeSantis' political obituary'

Republican and Democrat strategists Colin Reed and Kristen Hawn discuss President Biden's anticipated re-election announcement, the GOP and Democrat fields for the 2024 presidential election and key issues for voters.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Japan on Monday, where he met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and applauded Japan’s recently announced plan to expand its military.

"We really appreciate what a great ally Japan has been to the U.S. for many, many decades," DeSantis told Kishida when the two met at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Reuters reported.

DeSantis, who is expected to soon announce a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also commended Kishida’s efforts to bolster military spending, which he said would also help the U.S.

"We very much applaud your efforts to bolster your defenses. We understand it's a tough neighborhood out here... and we really believe that a strong Japan is good for America, and a strong America is good for Japan," the Florida Republican said, according to Reuters.

TRUMP CHIDES DESANTIS FOR LACK OF LOYALTY: 'YOU JUST DON'T DO WHAT HE DID'

DeSantis sitting with Japan's leader

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, left, talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy call at the latter's official residence in Tokyo April 24, 2023.  (KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The visit is part of a four-country trade tour that will include trips to South Korea, Israel and Britain.

Before leaving for Japan, DeSantis traveled around the U.S. sharing his "Florida Blueprint" and rallying support for his potential presidential bid. His announcement is expected after the Florida legislature ends its legislative session, potentially in May or June.

DeSantis and Fumio Kishida shaking hands

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (L) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy call at the latter's official residence in Tokyo April 24, 2023.  (KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Casey DeSantis and Ron DeSantis in Japan

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, center, introduces his wife Casey, left, to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy call at the latter's official residence in Tokyo April 24, 2023.  (KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

DESANTIS TAKES SHOT AT TRUMP FOR FAUCI’S ROLE DURING ADMIN’S CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

DeSantis’ international trip to bolster his foreign policy expertise and to form connections with world leaders gives the appearance he is aware of global issues and is ready to govern on day one of a potential administration.

Last year, Japan announced a five-year, $315 billion plan to expand its military. The Florida governor praised the plan, Reuters reported.

2024 GOP HOPEFUL GOES AFTER TRUMP, DESANTIS: 'NOT WHAT REPUBLICANISM IS ABOUT'

Ron DeSantis with reporters in Japan

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey talk with journalists after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the latter's official residence in Tokyo April 24, 2023.  (KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

DeSantis will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi later Monday before he leaves the country.

An eventual presidential bid would put DeSantis in contest with several Republicans that have already declared campaigns for the presidency, including former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott. 

