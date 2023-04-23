Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

2024 GOP hopeful goes after Trump, DeSantis: 'Not what Republicanism is about'

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson criticized Ron DeSantis using 'heavy hand of government' against Disney, arguing 'It's not what a conservative is about'

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Asa Hutchinson: Americans don't want a 'repeat of 2020' with Trump, Biden Video

Asa Hutchinson: Americans don't want a 'repeat of 2020' with Trump, Biden

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R., joined 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss his candidacy for the 2024 election, Ron DeSantis' battle with Disney and the role abortion will play in the 2024 presidential election. 

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a 2024 GOP presidential hopeful, went on the attack mode Sunday against former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

During an interview with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream, Hutchinson namely criticized DeSantis over his handling of Disney.

"I think it is important that we make sure that we don't become heavy-handed in government to punish those that are creating jobs for Americans and creating income and growing private sector. That's not what Republicanism is about. It's not what a conservative is about," Hutchinson said. 

DeSantis, who is presumed to be running in 2024, though he hasn't formally declared, defended his approach to Disney at an event in National Harbor, Maryland, Friday. 

PRO-DESANTIS PAC OFFERS TO PAY TRUMP TO MOVE OUR OF FLORIDA AFTER HE CALLED IT THE ‘WORST STATE’

Asa Hutchinson speaks in Iowa

Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also spoke at the Iowa Faith&Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. He was critical of both Trump and DeSantis in an interview Sunday. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"In reality, Disney was enjoying unprecedented privileges and subsidies. They controlled their own government in central Florida. They were exempt from laws that virtually everybody else has to follow," DeSantis said. "That’s not free enterprise, but it’s certainly even worse, when a company takes all those privileges that have been bestowed over many, many decades and uses that to wage war on state policies regarding families and children." 

In response, Hutchinson said, "I don’t believe whether you’re on the left or right of the political spectrum, government should not be telling business what they can and cannot do in terms of speech. And however, you describe it, it appears to me that the governor did not like what Disney was doing in terms of what they were saying in exercising speech, so they’re being punished."

FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS SUPER PAC MAKES HIRES IN IOWA, NEW HAMPSHIRE AND SOUTH CAROLINA 

DeSantis speaks in Maryland

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave remarks at the Heritage Foundation's 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit on April 21, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. He so far has not formally declared a 2024 White House bid.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The former Arkansas governor, who is polling at barely 1%, said he sided with Trump in agreeing DeSantis is "getting it wrong on Disney," but added that "Disney is getting it wrong on themselves. "I don’t agree with how Disney has handled things, but you don’t use the heavy hand of government to punish a business," Hutchinson said. "I think that’s wrong, and I think’s that’s indicating motivation to go after business because you disagree with their policies or what they’re saying. The left does that. I don’t want the right or conservatives to do that either." 

Asked if he would support Trump if the former president received the 2024 Republican nomination, Hutchinson said he discussed the terms with the Republican National Committee. 

"I expect to be on the debate stage. I don’t prefer party loyalty oaths, but it’s important to have the competition," Hutchinson said. "I want to participate in the debate, so I’ll see exactly what that pledge is, but I expect to be on the debate stage."  

Trump speaks to Iowa crowd virtually

Former President Donald Trump spoke to guests via video link at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. Trump so far remains the front-runner for the GOP nomination in 2024.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What America does not want is another repeat of 2020 where we have Joe Biden and Donald Trump running against each other. That's reflected in the polls, certainly on the Democrat side," Hutchinson added. "And so we don't want to repeat that it takes alternatives."

Fox News Digital reached out to Trump and DeSantis' office for comment. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics