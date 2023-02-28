GOP House Oversight accuses Treasury Department of 'obstructing' probe into Biden family business schemes

The GOP House Oversight Committee accused the Treasury Department of "obstructing" the congressional investigation into the business schemes of President Biden’s family.

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is calling on Isabella More, the deputy assistant secretary for oversight at Treasury, to testify on March 10 "about the department’s failure to produce documents." In a letter last week, Comer noted how the committee’s investigation into Biden’s alleged involvement in his family’s business practices requires it to review Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) generated by Biden family members’ "unusual foreign or high-dollar transactions."

"During the Committee’s dialogue with Treasury, you have made several excuses for Treasury’s delay regarding this production," Comer told More. "Given the amount of time that has passed since our initial request and Treasury’s inability to provide a projected timeframe when the SARs will be produced, the Committee believes Treasury may be delaying its production to hinder our investigation and operating in bad faith."

The letter says the Treasury has been aware of the committee’s interests in SARs related to the Biden family since the last Congress, noting House Republicans wrote the department on May 25, July 6, July 14, and Nov. 17 of last year. Again on Jan. 11, 2023, the committee wrote Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen requesting access to those SARs, but Comer said the department waited until the Jan. 25 deadline to respond, only sending a letter that provided "none of the information requested by the committee."

More than four weeks have passed since then. On Jan. 30, committee staff offered to review SARs "in camera" at the Treasury and on a "rolling basis." On Feb. 1, committee staff emailed the Treasury with a "prioritized list of SARs for certain purposes and individuals, scoping its initial request." Then, on Feb. 6, committee staff indicated it would accept from Treasury "as evidence of a good faith effort to cooperate" a production of SARs previously made available to another congressional office.

"To that last point – over two weeks later – you have provided no timeframe for when any documents will be produced, including SARs that Treasury has already produced to another congressional office," Comer wrote.

In an email sent to committee staff on Feb. 23, More stated, "Treasury must confer with law enforcement partners, who may identify particular law enforcement conflicts of sensitivities."

"Treasury’s excuses and delay tactic are unavailing given you have known about our request since last year and previously produced relevant SARs to others," Comer said. "You also stated, ‘While we cannot provide a firm timetable, we do hope to have additional information for you soon.’ The Committee fully agrees that Treasury needs to provide an update 'soon' by answering questions in person."

Comer invited Moore to testify on March 10 at 9 a.m., saying the hearing "will examine various justifications you have provided the Committee regarding Treasury’s failure to produce documents requested of it, including SARs" and will provide "invaluable information regarding Treasury’s approach to congressional oversight, as the Committee considers legislation that codifies what was once regular congressional access to SARs." Moore’s deadline to confirm her appearance is March 3.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Treasury Department for comment Tuesday.