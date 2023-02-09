Expand / Collapse search
House Republicans press Hunter Biden, James Biden, Eric Schwerin for business deal documents

Republicans seek records to determine if Biden family used Joe Biden's political career to 'sell access around the world'

Chris Pandolfo
The Hunter Biden hearings begin with an eye on the interactions between Twitter and the federal government Video

The Hunter Biden hearings begin with an eye on the interactions between Twitter and the federal government

Correspondent David Spunt reports on the heated hearing about Twitter's suppression of the New York Post's cover in October 2020 on "Special Report.'

House Oversight Committee Republicans on Thursday made a formal request for Hunter Biden to turn over information and records related to his foreign business dealings.

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., also sent requests to President Biden's brother, James Biden, and Hunter's business partner, Eric Schwerin for records as Republicans probe whether members of the Biden family leveraged Joe Biden's position as vice president to "sell access around the world." 

"If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security," Comer said in a statement. 

"The American people deserve transparency and accountability about the Biden family’s influence peddling. The Oversight Committee is committed to exposing the waste, fraud and abuse that has taken place at the highest levels of our government. Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Eric Schwerin’s documents, records and communications are critical to this investigation," he added.

FORMER TWITTER EXECS WHO CENSORED HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY FACE QUESTIONING FROM HOUSE GOP

President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, step off Air Force One, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York.

President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, step off Air Force One, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Rep. James Comer prepares for a television interview in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Rep. James Comer prepares for a television interview in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

BIDEN TELLS PBS HE'S ‘NOT AT LIBERTY’ TO DISCUSS CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS SCANDAL, SUGGESTS HIS STAFF IS TO BLAME

Hunter Biden and the others have a Feb. 22 deadline to respond before Republicans will consider issuing a subpoena. 

Former Twitter executives testified to the Oversight Committee on Wednesday about the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story on Twitter. The New York Post's reporting in that story first called attention to Biden's business deals with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which prompted the GOP allegations of corruption against Biden. The president has previously denied any involvement in his son's business dealings.

HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE WARNS TWITTER EXECS THEY COULD GO TO JAIL; FBI RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF CENSORSHIP

Hunter Biden's laptop was at the center of a Big Tech censorship campaign in 2020.

Hunter Biden's laptop was at the center of a Big Tech censorship campaign in 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Comer accused Twitter of running a "coordinated campaign by social media companies, mainstream news, and the intelligence community to suppress and delegitimize the existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop."

Former Twitter head of trust and safety Yoel Roth testified that Twitter had made a "mistake." 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

