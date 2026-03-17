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War With Iran

Top counterterrorism official resigns in protest of US war against Iran

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
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The nation's top counterterrorism official resigned Tuesday in protest of the U.S. war against Iran, saying Tehran posed no imminent threat.

"After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today," Joe Kent said in a post on X.

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

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