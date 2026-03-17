Top counterterrorism official resigns in protest of US war against Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The nation's top counterterrorism official resigned Tuesday in protest of the U.S. war against Iran, saying Tehran posed no imminent threat.

"After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today," Joe Kent said in a post on X.

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.