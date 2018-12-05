George H.W. Bush's biographer Jon Meacham draws laughs from Bush kids during eulogy

Historian and presidential biographer Jon Meacham admitted George H.W. Bush was an "imperfect" man during his powerful — and, at times, light-hearted — eulogy at Wednesday's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. While the 41st president may not have been perfect, Meacham quickly added, he "left us a more perfect union."

Cameras panned to George H.W Bush's children as Meacham discussed the former politician's life and how his tongue occasionally "ran amok."

"It must be said that for a keenly intelligent statesman of stirring — almost unparalleled — private eloquence, public speaking was not exactly a strong suit," Meacham explained, as a handful of people in the crowd chuckled.

"Fluency in English ... is something that I'm often not accused of," George H.W. Bush once said, Meacham recalled.

Former president George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush exchanged looks as they laughed at the humorous quote.

As George H.W. Bush looked forward to the 1988 election, Mecham said, he observed, "It's no exaggeration to say that the undecideds could go one way or the other."

And toward the end of his presidency, George H.W. Bush commented, "We're enjoying sluggish times, but we're not enjoying them very much."

Though George H.W. Bush drew attention for some of his candid comments, Meacham said his "heart was steadfast."

"Tell the truth. Don't blame people. Be strong. Do your best. Try hard. Forgive. Stay the course" was George H.W. Bush's "life code," Meacham said, adding it's the "most American of creeds."

In an article written penned for The New York Times a day after George H.W. Bush died, Meacham described the former president's long life and lasting impression.

"George Herbert Walker Bush, who died Friday night, at 94, was the last president of the Greatest Generation, a gentleman who came of age in an ever-uglier arena, the embodiment of a postwar era of consensus that, in our time, seems as remote as Agincourt. He deserves our praise, but he also repays closer historical consideration, for his life offers an object lesson in the best that politics, which is inherently imperfect, can be," Meacham wrote on Dec. 1.

In his final years, Meacham noted, George H.W. Bush said he didn't want people to think of his life or legacy. Instead, he asked, "That we put our country first."