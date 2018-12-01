George H.W. Bush’s funeral arrangements released

Details regarding the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at age 94, were revealed by his office on Saturday.

The schedule for the 41st president’s “state funeral and the related services and ceremonies” were broken up into three stages that will take place in the nation’s capital and in Houston, Spring and College Station, Texas, according to a news release from the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.

Following Bush’s death, it was announced via his website that the group would be collaborating with his family “to carry out” his “wishes as it relates to his state funeral plan.”

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara.

The proceedings will begin on Monday when the former president’s remains are set to depart from Ellington Field in Houston, en route to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to the news release.

Following their arrival, “Bush’s remains will lie in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol” from Monday at 7:30 p.m. until Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., “with a guard of honor in attendance,” officials said.

After departing the Capitol, his remains will be taken to Washington National Cathedral for the funeral. They're then go back to Joint Base Andrews, with a destination set for Texas, the news release said.

Once back in Texas, “Bush’s remains will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church” from Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. until the following morning at 6, again “with a guard of honor in attendance,” according to officials.

Later Thursday morning, a funeral service is scheduled to be held at the church, the news release said.

“Former President Bush’ remains will depart St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, Houston, and be transported by motorcade to Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility, Spring, Texas,” according to the news release. “President Bush’s remains will then be transported by funeral car (train) to College Station, Texas.”

His remains are set to arrive at Texas A&M University at 3:45 p.m. Interment will occur at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum, officials said.

Fox News’ Maggie Kerkman contributed to this report.