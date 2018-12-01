George H.W. Bush's love of quirky socks: An unlikely fashion icon

Former President George H.W. Bush may not necessarily have been known for flare when it came to his clothing choices, but he will go down in history as an unlikely fashion icon for his array of colorful and quirky socks.

Bush died Friday at age 94 about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. Bush is remembered for his lifetime spent in public service, serving in World War II and being a fashion icon.

Bush previously spoke about his socks in an email from the Republican National Committee, proclaiming his love for the garment.

“I’m a self-proclaimed sock man,” Bush said, according to USA Today. "The louder, the brighter, the crazier the pattern – the better.”

A shopper can purchase “George H.W. Bush socks” for a donation on GOP.com.

The book-themed socks Bush wore to honor his late wife in April went viral. He wore the socks to honor the former first lady’s commitment to literacy.

Jim McGrath, Bush’s former White House spokesperson, tweeted about the socks.

"To honor his wife of 73 years and her commitment to family literacy, for which she raised over $110 million over the course of over 30 years, George H.W. Bush will be wearing a pair of socks festooned with books at today's funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush," McGrath tweeted.

In March, Bush wore socks that said “vote” to encourage Texans to vote. Later in June, the former commander in chief wore a pair of socks with former President Bill Clinton’s face on them during a meeting with him.

Bush often tweeted pictures of his quirky socks, proudly showing them off to his followers.