Trump-endorsed Sen. Lindsey Graham files for re-election: 'Nobody is better prepared'

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Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said in a Monday post on X that he filed for re-election.

"It’s official. I just left my campaign headquarters after filing for re-election. Thanks to all the family, friends and supporters that make this possible," Graham wrote in the post.

President Donald Trump endorsed Graham for re-election last year.

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"Senator Lindsey Graham has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Everyone in South Carolina should help Lindsey have a BIG WIN next year!" Trump declared in part of a March 2025 Truth Social post.

Some on the political right pushed back against the president's move.

But others on the right have backed Graham for re-election.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson endorsed Graham last year, describing the senator as "a steadfast conservative leader for South Carolina and our nation."

Graham has served in the U.S. Senate since early 2003.

The long-serving lawmaker is a staunch supporter of President Trump's decision to launch the war against Iran in conjunction with Israel.

"Through Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury, @POTUS acted in the nick of time to prevent a nuclear armed Iranian regime. Past administrations failed to effectively confront this threat," Graham said in part of a Monday post on X.

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There are some candidates seeking to challenge Graham in the South Carolina Republican U.S. Senate primary.

"Senator Lindsey Graham officially filed for re-election today with the South Carolina State Election Commission, formally launching his campaign to continue representing the people of South Carolina in the United States Senate," a March 16 press release noted.

"Following his filing, Senator Graham was joined by family, supporters, volunteers, and campaign staff at his campaign headquarters in Columbia, where he shared his vision for South Carolina’s future and outlined how he plans to continue delivering President Trump’s agenda for communities across the state," the release added.

"Nobody is better prepared to help President Trump protect us from evil than I am. Nobody is better prepared to help him get his agenda through the Senate than I am. Nobody running is better prepared to help our state than I am," Graham said, according to the release.