Fox News Politics: Tipping the Scales to the Left

-Hunter Biden’s pardon sets troubling precedent, risks politicizing Justice Department, critics say

-Senate Democrats name top leadership positions after losing chamber majority

-House Dem moves to force vote on releasing Gaetz ethics report

Bench Warfare

The Senate GOP leader on Monday slammed decisions by two federal judges to reverse their announced retirements after Republican former President Trump won re-election in November.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., criticized the pair of "partisan Democrat district judges" after they announced plans to "unretire" after "the American people voted to fire Democrats last month."

"Looking to history, only two judges have ever unretired after a presidential election. One Democrat in 2004 and one Republican in 2009. But now, in just a matter of weeks, Democrats have already met that all-time record. It's hard to conclude that this is anything other than open partisanship," McConnell said in remarks delivered on the Senate floor…Read more

White House

'IMPARTIAL INSTITUTION': Hunter Biden's ex-biz partner reveals Trump DOJ blueprint he would like to see after last-minute pardon…Read more

GUNNING FOR JUSTICE: DOJ special counsel says Hunter Biden’s indictment should not be dismissed…Read more

TRUMP TRUMPS BIDEN: Mar-a-Lago trumps White House as president-elect overshadows Biden on world stage…Read more

HUNTER BIDEN SAGA: Hunter Biden gun case terminated after pardon, but Delaware judge stops short of full dismissal…Read more

Trump Transition

'MAJOR INCREASE': John Bolton declares hiking US defense budget the 'most important priority in foreign affairs today'…Read more

'MOUTHPIECES FOR GOVERNMENT': Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy agree on 'need to scrutinize' US funding for NGOs…Read more

'DEEP STATE' FOE: FBI has long been accused of politicization ahead of Dem concern over Kash Patel nomination…Read more

Trail Dust

PARTING WORDS: Outgoing DNC chair defends party, says 2024 could have been worse for Democrats…Read more

LEADERSHIP ELECTION: Senate Democrats to hold leadership elections after losing chamber majority…Read more

Capitol Hill

'NO LONGER EMPLOYED': House Democrat staff member fired following arrest by Capitol Police…Read more

PROMOTED: General involved in Afghanistan withdrawal has promotion confirmed by Senate…Read more

GETTING TESTY: Recently ousted Dem senator said he's 'getting the f*** out of here' when asked about presidential pardon…Read more

CROSSING THE AISLE: Dem lawmaker joins Republican-led DOGE caucus with push to remove Secret Service from DHS…Read more

'FROM THE ASHES': Conservative group's roadmap calls for Congress to rebuild new US immigration system ‘from the ashes’…Read more

'ABOVE THE LAW': Dem Rep. Dean Phillips blasts Biden after Hunter pardon, says some people ‘are indeed above the law’…Read more

Across America

'CHOOSE WORDS CAREFULLY': Denver mayor criticized by hometown paper over vow to resist Trump deportations…Read more

STACKING THE DECK: Daniel Penny prosecutor dangles race card again over defense objection despite no hate crime charges…Read more

SHOOTER TO SHOP OWNER?": Would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr. opening music store…Read more

'COMMON SENSE': Ohio Lt. Gov. touts state's 'common sense' bathroom bill, hopes to see similar bills 'across the country'…Read more

RED LIGHTS: AOC's 'Red Light District' plagued by crime as Democrat who helped her rise to power says she 'disappeared'…Read more

GANG EXECUTIONER?: Suspected Tren de Aragua gang member in Texas charged with murder, kidnapping…Read more

FALLEN HEROES: Trump, DeSantis join thousands to mourn three Florida deputies killed in roadside crash…Read more