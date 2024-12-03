Outgoing DNC chair defends party, says 2024 could have been worse for Democrats

Outgoing Democratic National Committee Chairman Jamie Harrison defended his party's performance in the 2024 elections this weekend, arguing they were up against a "global" pushback against parties in power.

Harrison, who will not seek another term when Democrats vote on new leadership next year, admitted that his party had trouble connecting with the working class. He nevertheless argued that the outcome of the 2024 elections could have been much worse for the party.

"I can’t tell you how disappointed I am that Kamala Harris is not going to be the next president of the United States," Harrison said. "Although Democrats did not achieve what we set out to do, Trump wasn’t able to capture the support of more than 50% of the electorate and Democrats beat back global headwinds that could’ve turned this squeaker into a landslide."

A slew of Democrats are competing to replace Harrison now that he will not seek another term. The next chair will be chosen by the roughly 450 voting members of the national party committee when they meet at the beginning of February at National Harbor in Maryland for the DNC's winter meeting.

The long list of candidates seeking to replace Harrison includes former Chicago mayor and current U.S. ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, as well as Martin O'Malley, the former two-term Maryland governor. Ben Wikler, who has led the Democratic Party in Wisconsin for five years, has also thrown his hat in the ring.

Other candidates include former New York State assembly member Michael Blake, Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, and Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist who describes himself as "non-college-educated Mexican redneck."

Democrats across the country have speculated as to why the American electorate sided so strongly against them in the 2024 elections. Moderates like Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., argued in an interview with the New York Times that the party lost the support of male voters by being "insulting" and condescending.

"Telling them that ‘I know better than you do,’ that’s not helpful," Fetterman said, characterizing the party's message to male voters.

Fetterman recalled a 2016 event where he noted Trump's resonance with male voters and what he deemed a poor party response.

"I was doing an event with the steelworkers across the street where I live, and I was noticing [a] different kind of energy with this, with Trump. It was clear at that time that people were voting for Trump. And the Democrats’ response was, ‘Aren’t they smart enough to realize they’re voting against their interests?’" he said.

"And that’s insulting, and that’s, I mean, that’s, that’s just not helpful. It’s condescending. And if anything, that reinforces that kind of stereotype," he added.

Trump secured a strong majority of the male vote in the 2024 election cycle, making notable strides with Blacks, Latinos and younger male voters in particular.

Throughout the presidential campaign, Democratic Party polling showed support among men flagging, but efforts to reach them with running mate Tim Walz and celebrity surrogates faltered.

