Hunter Biden gun case terminated after pardon, but federal judge stops short of full dismissal



The federal judge overseeing Hunter Biden’s gun trial terminated further court proceedings in his case on Tuesday, in the wake of President Biden’s sweeping pardon that shields his son from being prosecuted for all offenses that he "has committed or may have committed" from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 1, 2024.

U.S. Judge Maryellen Noreika, the presiding judge in Biden’s trial in Delaware, announced Tuesday the termination of all further proceedings in the case, citing the clemency grant signed by the outgoing president.

Judge Noreika stopped short of dismissing the case outright, however, as requested by Hunter’s legal team.

A Delaware jury found Hunter guilty this summer on all three federal felony firearm charges that had been brought before the court by prosecutors.

Prior to the sweeping pardon announcement, his sentencing date had been scheduled for Dec. 12.

In announcing the pardon, President Biden criticized the unfair investigation and prosecution of his son, a process he said was "infected" by politics and led to a "miscarriage of justice."

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong," the president said in a statement Sunday.

However, some critics also noted the pardon broke with Biden's longtime promises not to pardon his son and risks further eroding the public's view of the Justice Department.

Hunter also pleaded guilty on tax evasion charges in California, which the pardon also covers.

The judge in that case, Judge Mark Scarsi, has not yet announced whether he will terminate the proceedings against Hunter or dismiss the case in full.

This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for updates.