Would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr. opening music store

Hinckley has launched a music career after his 2022 release

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Actor Robert Davi speaks on Reagan, Trump and the 'message of red, white and blue' Video

Actor Robert Davi speaks on Reagan, Trump and the 'message of red, white and blue'

Actor Robert Davi, who played late Russian leader Leonid Brezhnev in 'Reagan,' compares former President Reagan's era to the modern political arena with the incoming Trump administration on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, will be opening a music store in Virginia, he announced Monday.

Hinckley said on X that the store will be in Williamsburg, Virginia, but he has yet to reveal the name. The establishment will open "in a week or two," he said. Reactions to Hinckley's announcement ranged from cracking jokes to outrage that he has been released from prison.

"I’ll be opening a music store in Williamsburg, Va," he wrote on X, including the address of the store. "Grand opening is in a week or two!"

Hinckley has attempted to make a career out of music since his release in 2022, posting some of his own to his public YouTube channel. He's also performed at multiple concerts since his release and has announced an upcoming performance in February.

ATTEMPTED REAGAN ASSASSIN JOHN HINCKLEY THANKS SUPPORTERS AHEAD OF FULL RELEASE: ‘TIME TO ROCK AND ROLL’

John Hinckley Jr.

John Hinckley Jr. says he is opening a music store in Virginia. (Screenshot/CBSMornings)

Reaction's to Hinckley's announcement poured in from his roughly 63,000 followers on X.

"Glad you're giving it a shot," one user wrote.

"Will you be working security John?" joked another.

John Hinckley shooting Ronald Regan

In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. In an interview, Hinckley admitted to killing former White House press secretary James Brady. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Other responders were less amused, however, with some arguing bluntly that Hinckley "should be in prison."

SPECIAL COUNSEL, IRS WHISTLEBLOWERS SAY DON'T BUY BIDEN 'SPIN' ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN LEGAL SAGA

"Your mental excuse kept you from prison. It is an injustice you're even free to do this. Another sad decision by a liberal justice system," another user wrote.

John Hinckley Jr.

John Hinckley, Jr. mugshot in on March 30, 1981. (Bureau of Prisons, Getty Images)

Hinckley shot four people on March 30, 1981, including Reagan, then White House press secretary James Brady, as well as a Secret Service agent and a police officer. Brady suffered medical complications for the rest of his life, and his 2014 death was ruled a homicide.

Hinckley spent more than 30 years in a mental hospital after being found not guilty in the assassination attempt by reason of insanity. He received a conditional release to his mother's home in 2016, but those conditions were dropped in 2022, and he has since been fully free.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.