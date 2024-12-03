Recently ousted Dem senator said he's 'getting the f--- out of here' when asked about presidential pardon

Sen. Jon Tester is getting testy with reporters during his remaining weeks in Congress after being booted from his long-held Montana Senate seat.

President Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, on Sunday, absolving him of any charges for crimes he "committed or may have committed" between January 2014 and December 2024.

On Monday, Tester was asked about Biden's controversial move to pardon his son, to which the senator offered a rather blunt response.

"I’m one month from getting the f--- out of here," he said with a smile, according to CNN and other outlets. "Ask somebody who counts."

The comment comes nearly one month after the three-term Montana Democrat was ousted by Republican Navy SEAL Sen.-elect Tim Sheehy in one of the most closely watched races of the 2024 cycle.

While Tester did not answer the question, Democrats on Capitol Hill have been speaking out against Biden's decision to relieve his son from facing any potential federal charges over the course of the past decade.

"President Biden’s decision to pardon his son was wrong. A president's family and allies shouldn't get special treatment. This was an improper use of power, it erodes trust in our government, and it emboldens others to bend justice to suit their interests," Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich, wrote in a post on X.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., also said that Biden's decision "further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all."

Efforts to reach Tester's office for comment at press time were unsuccessful.