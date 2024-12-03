Senate Democrats name top leadership positions after losing chamber majority

Senate Democrats held a closed-door election Tuesday morning to name who would fill their top leadership posts for the next two years, most notably filling the No. 3 position held by a retiring longtime lawmaker.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was unanimously re-elected to serve as Democratic leader and chair of the conference next year, per a Senate Democratic leadership source, holding on to the top position in the chamber among his Democratic colleagues.

"I am honored and humbled to be chosen by my colleagues to continue leading Senate Democrats during this crucial period for our country," Schumer said in a statement following Tuesday's election. "We have a lot of work ahead – in the Senate and as a country – and in this upcoming Congress, our caucus will continue to fight for what’s best for America’s working class."

Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., will also remain in the party's No. 2 position as Democratic minority whip next cycle. However, the No. 3 spot in the senate will have new representation.

‘IT’S A SETBACK': DEMOCRATS CRITICIZE BIDEN OVER HUNTER PARDON

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., has served in the No. 3 position of policy and communications committee chair for several years, but the position was up for grabs after the senator did not seek re-election this cycle.

SENATE CONFIRMING KASH PATEL AS FBI DIRECTOR IS A ‘BIG QUESTION MARK,' EXPERT ARGUES

Democratic senators selected Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to assume the No. 3 position after being tapped to chair the steering and policy committee.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will also take on a leadership role in the next Congress, being elevated on Tuesday to chair the strategic communications committee, the fourth-highest ranking position in the Senate minority.

Other notable nominations include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as vice chair of the conference, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., as vice chair of the conference, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as chair of outreach, and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., as senate Democratic conference secretary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republican senators recently held their own leadership election for next year when they will have the majority in the chamber, electing Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., to take over the role of Senate majority leader.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.