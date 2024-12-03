Expand / Collapse search
House Democrat staff member fired following Capitol Police arrest

Michael Hopkins worked for Rep. Joe Morelle of New York

A House Democratic staff member has lost his job after allegedly trying to bring ammunition into the Cannon House Office Building this week. 

Michael Hopkins, the 38-year-old communications director for Rep. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., was arrested Monday morning by the U.S. Capitol Police. 

"In response to this morning’s incident, Mr. Hopkins is no longer employed by Representative Morelle’s office effective immediately," Jo Stiles, Chief of Staff to Rep. Morelle, said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Capitol Police told Fox News on Monday that "At approximately 8:45 a.m., a House staffer entered the Cannon House Office Building and put his bag through screening. USCP officers noticed what appeared to be ammunition on the x-ray screen." 

Michael Hopkins DC staffer

Michael Hopkins, a staff member for Rep. Joe Morelle, is seen during a past interview with Fox5 DC. (Fox5 DC)

"After a hand search of the bag, officers found four ammunition magazines and eleven rounds of ammunition. The staffer told the officers that he forgot the ammunition was in the bag," the statement continued. 

Joe Morelle

Rep. Joe Morelle, D-NY, interviews witnesses during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Dec. 17. 2019. (Jason Andrew/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Capitol Police say Hopkins is now facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including one charge for possession of a high-capacity magazine. 

Morelle's office said prior to the announcement of Hopkins’ firing that it was gathering more information about the arrest. 

Rep. Joe Morelle

Rep. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Administration Committee hearing in March 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"As Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration, Congressman Morelle is devoted to ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all," it said in a statement. 

