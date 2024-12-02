Senate Democrats to hold leadership elections after losing chamber majority

Democrat senators are scheduled to hold an internal leadership election to fill their top posts in the chamber less than two months after losing the Senate majority to Republicans in the 2024 election.

The election is expected to take place on Capitol Hill on Tuesday morning, with a focus on who will fill the No. 3 position held by a retiring longtime lawmaker.

Last month's election cost Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., a job he has long held: Senate majority leader. But it will only amount to a demotion for Schumer, who will assume the position of Senate minority leader in 2025.

Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is also expected to remain the No. 2 Democrat in the chamber as minority whip, a position he has held for nearly two decades.

However, the third ranking Democrat, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., did not seek re-election this cycle, leaving her policy and communications committee chair position up for grabs.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., were reportedly both competing for the No. 3 position in the chamber. However, Axios reported Monday that the Minnesota Democrat is in line to fill the coveted leadership post.

Booker will reportedly take on the No. 4 position in the Senate, though it is unclear as to what that will entail, according to an Axios report ahead of the leadership election.

Booker spent the campaign season making himself known around the country with appearances in Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina and Wisconsin, per the New Jersey Globe .

Senate Republicans recently held leadership elections as they gear up for their six-seat majority in the chamber next Congress.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., was elected via secret ballot in November to serve as Senate majority leader in the 119th Congress, replacing Schumer in the No. 1 position in the chamber.