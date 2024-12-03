Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy agree on 'need to scrutinize' US funding for NGOs

Ramaswamy said 'the real problem runs deeper' than wasting money

Alex Nitzberg
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy — the duo President-elect Donald Trump tapped for the effort known as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — have indicated that they plan to examine funding for non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

"We need to scrutinize U.S. government funding of 'non-government organizations,'" Ramaswamy noted in a post on X. "It's an oxymoron that represents a waste of taxpayer dollars, but the real problem runs deeper: Americans deserve transparency on opaque foreign aid & nonprofit groups abetting our own border crisis."

Musk agreed, commenting, "Absolutely."

Left: Elon Musk; Right: Vivek Ramaswamy

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). (Getty Images)

He also agreed with his brother Kimbal Musk, who suggested that NGOs are "mouthpieces" for governments that "need to go."

"NGO’s are the govt’s way of creating mouthpieces that promote their agenda and push for censorship without the normal checks and balances that govt has to follow. They need to go," Kimbal Musk declared in a tweet.

"Yes," Elon Musk replied.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk

President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on Nov. 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Musk and Ramaswamy noted in a Wall Street Journal piece last month that they "will serve as outside volunteers, not federal officials or employees." 

Trump had said in a statement that DOGE "will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before."

Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy encourages voters to support then-candidate Trump during a campaign rally in Laconia, N.H., on Jan. 22, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Musk declared in a recent post that, "Less government means more power to the people." 

