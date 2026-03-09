Democrats sink to new voter low, Republicans also underwater: poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new national poll is the latest to indicate that Democrats are facing major problems with their party's image.

Just 30% of registered voters in an NBC News poll view the Democratic Party positively, compared to 52% who view it negatively.

The poll, the latest over the past year to indicate the Democratic Party brand, in some cases, hitting historic lows, comes as Democrats aim to escape the political wilderness and win back House and Senate majorities in the 2026 midterm elections.

The GOP, which is working to defend its slim congressional majorities in the 2026 ballot box showdowns amid a rough political climate that doesn't favor the party in power, doesn't fare much better in the poll, which was conducted Feb. 27 through March 3.

Thirty-seven percent of registered voters said they viewed the Republican Party positively, with 51% seeing the GOP in a negative light.

Helping to sink the Democratic Party's underwater ratings are Democrats themselves. Only 62% of Democrats questioned in the survey viewed their party positively, compared to 77% of Republicans who gave the GOP a favorable rating.

The release of the NBC News survey came a few days after the latest Fox News national poll indicated a record 70% of registered voters disapproved of the job Congressional Democrats are doing, up 6 points since December 2025. Views of congressional Republicans weren't much better, with 64% disapproving.

Only 63% of Democrats questioned in the Fox News poll approved of the job their party was doing in Congress, compared to 77% of Republicans who gave GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill a thumbs up.

There are some silver linings for Democrats in the NBC News poll.

The party holds a six-point advantage over Republicans in the battle for control of Congress in this autumn's midterm elections. And nearly three quarters of Democrats say they have a high interest in the midterms, compared to 61% of Republicans.

The survey also indicated Democrats have pulled even with Republicans on the question of which party would do better dealing with the economy, with 40% choosing each party.

But according to the poll, voters trust President Donald Trump and Republicans more than Democrats to handle border security and immigration.

Trump's approval rating in the NBC News poll stood at 44%, with 54% disapproving of the job he's doing in the White House.

The president stood at 43% approval and 57% disapproval in the latest Fox News national poll.