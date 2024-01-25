Fox News Politics: Texas showdown

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Battle at the Border

Top Republican governors from across the U.S. voiced their support for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he defies President Biden in an effort to stem the flow of illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border as Democrats demand Biden federalize the Texas national guard.

Abbott is fighting multiple legal battles with the Biden administration, which has threatened legal action over Texas’ seizure of Shelby Park near Eagle Pass. Texas has also filed lawsuits against the administration, which cut razor wire set up by the state on the Rio Grande to prevent migrants from illegally crossing into Texas, as well as the establishment of buoys on the river.

"The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting states, including immigration laws on the books right now," Abbott said . "President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them."

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, called on Biden to federalize the National Guard on Tuesday after it became clear Abbott wasn't backing down. When asked whether the White House was considering this, Jack Kirby said, "We talked about this the other day. I don't have any decisions to speak to for the president. I don't have anything on that."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, North Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt have all declared that they stand with Texas and vowed to aid them in various ways.

ON A WIRE: Republican lawmakers push to ban feds from removing border barriers after Supreme Court defeat …Read more

White House

'MAJOR MISTAKE': Biden under fire for preparing to halt massive gas projects …Read more

'DUTY TO REPORT': Biden administration warned Iran before ISIS attack Jan. 3, US official says …Read more

WISCONSIN'S WALLET: Biden revisits Wisconsin to announce $5 billion in funding for infrastructure …Read more

Capitol Hill

'CLEAR AUTHORITY': McConnell says Biden should do more to 'deter' terrorism …Read more

VAST MAJORITY: All but two Senate Democrats sign on to Palestinian statehood measure …Read more

HUNTING FOR FACTS: Hunter Biden business associate Mervyn Yan to appear at House Oversight, Judiciary for transcribed interview …Read more

NEVER TRUMPER?: Key Senate GOP moderate won't back Trump in 2024 …Read more

GOP SENATOR'S WIFE DIES: Sen. Barrasso announces death of his wife, Bobbi, after battle with cancer …Read more

'CORRUPT CASE': MTG files complaint against 'secret boyfriend' of DA prosecuting Trump alleging state law violation …Read more

'GROWING AGGRESSION': House GOP lawmakers jab at China in memo to Taiwan's new leader …Read more

CYBER THREATS TO FARMS: GOP lawmaker introduces bill to increase defenses against cyber threats to agriculture …Read more

GETTING SCHOOLED: House committee presses UPenn for documents on discipline for antisemitism …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

BIG BUCKS: Conservative firebrand raises eye-popping amount in bid for Arizona House seat …Read more

SHOW ME THE MONEY: Haley fires back at Trump's social media attacks with link to donate to her campaign …Read more

SMITHS SEETHE: Band member demands Trump stop using his song at rallies: 'Consider this s--t shut down' …Read more

SOUNDING THE ALARM: James Carville warns 'Trump could win this election' …Read more

'DEMOCRATS SHOULD BE WORRIED': Lack of Dem support for Biden in NH could spell trouble for his 2024 bid …Read more

TIM SCOTT'S OPTIONS: What's next for Sen Scott: Trump's running mate or possible 2028 run? …Read more

'TRUMP UNDERSTANDS': Sen Tuberville says school choice will be 'focal point' of 2024 election …Read more

'THIS IS A CHOICE': Haley projects optimism despite wave of top South Carolina pols siding with Trump in her home state …Read more

'PERMANENTLY BARRED': Trump hits out at Nikki Haley donors …Read more

TRUMP FUNDRAISING SURGE: Major pro-Trump PAC reports impressive haul …Read more

Across America

MAINE'S MISHAP: Maine's top court won't rule on Trump ballot eligibility until Supreme Court decision in Colorado …Read more

PLAYING THE NAZI CARD: Joy Reid warns of Trump as another Hitler: 'How fascism takes root' …Read more

'NOT NEARLY AS PROGRESSIVE': Ousted San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin claims city taking 'hard turn to the right' …Read more

BREAKING NEWS: Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced for defying Jan. 6 subpoena …Read more