Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., introduced legislation Thursday that would ban federal authorities from removing razor wire or other barriers from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Collins' move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a narrow 5-4 ruling earlier this week allowing federal authorities to do just that. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a pitched battle with President Biden's administration and has deployed the Texas National Guard to stem the flow of migrants.

"President Biden is aiding and abetting illegal aliens who are swarming our border and raiding our country’s resources," Collins said in a statement, according to The Hill. "Why else would he try to stop the state of Texas from turning them back to Mexico?"

"With the Supreme Court siding with the America Last policies of the Biden administration, Congress must stand with Governor Greg Abbott as he fights for the sovereignty of his state and our nation," he added.

The Restricting Administration Zealots from Obliging Raiders, or "RAZOR," Act specifically prevents federal authorities like Customs and Border Protection from removing barriers erected by any state.

Biden had ordered federal officers to cut razor wire Texas had placed along certain areas to prevent illegal crossings.

Despite the blow at the Supreme Court, Abbott is pressing forward in his defiance of federal authorities. He published a lengthy statement on Wednesday declaring that the federal government had failed to uphold its compact with Texas by allowing an invasion of millions of illegal immigrants under the Biden administration.

"The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting states, including immigration laws on the books right now," Abbott said . "President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them."

"James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and the other visionaries who wrote the U.S. Constitution foresaw that States should not be left to the mercy of a lawless president who does nothing to stop external threats," he added.

Biden has yet to publicly address Abbott's most recent defiance.