Democratic strategist James Carville advised the media not to treat former President Trump like a regular candidate as campaigning for the presidential election heats up ahead of November.

"This is not a typical election," Carville said on MSNBC Wednesday.

Carville complained that there is a "massive effort" to normalize Trump's candidacy for president and then compared the Republican front-runner to Nazi military leader Hermann Goering, one of Adolf Hitler's closest lieutenants.

"Nothing is normal about this at all," Carville said of Trump's treatment by the press. "And if you watch his speech last night, it was completely unhinged."

"What I am obsessed with is, stop treating him like he is a normal candidate," Carville said, emphasizing that Trump is not like other Republican politicians or past GOP nominees Bob Dole or Mitt Romney.

"But if you look at this, there is a chance that Trump could win this election," he continued. "And the way that he wins is he is treated as a normal candidate."

Multiple polls have found that Trump is leading Biden in multiple key demographics and battleground states, including among young voters by a 13-point margin, per a Fox News poll.

Forty-one percent of respondents under 30 said they'd vote for Trump in the 2024 general election while 28% said they'd vote for Biden, 14% said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., 7% for Jill Stein, and 5% for Cornel West. In that scenario, those under 45 years old also favored Trump, with 41% saying they'd vote for Trump versus 31% who'd cast their vote for Biden.

Carville suggested that The New York Times and other major outlets should give context to Trump by writing that he has been "found to be a rapist by a jury."

"We’re ill-informing the public of just what a wretched human being this man is," Carville said. "And there is a giant effort to try to normalize this."

A federal jury in New York City found last year that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The former president has been ordered to pay Carroll $5 million.

Carville, who once served as an adviser to former President Clinton, has made numerous attacks against Republican leaders in the months leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

In December, Carville said that Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and other "Christian nationalists" like him are a bigger threat to the country than al-Qaeda.

But the political strategist has also called attention to vulnerabilities within his own party, notably warning that Biden's age and unpopularity may cost him the election.

Carville has repeatedly argued in recent months that Democrats should be concerned about Biden's waning popularity with voters and especially with the president's age. At 81 years old, Biden is the oldest serving president in American history.

"The idea that this should not be aired out and should be discussed in hushed tones is ludicrous," Carville has said of Biden's poll numbers. "This needs to be discussed."

Fox News' Jamie Joseph and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.