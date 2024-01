Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid likened Donald Trump to Hitler on Wednesday and said the former president was "also viewed as a clown, a goon who could be kept in line."

Reid opened her show by discussing "fascism and how it takes root." Reid said fascism does not take root through a dramatic coup, but "more often a deal, a bargain between the would-be dictator and the establishment, both political and media," who believe power would tame the dictator.

"Like Trump, Hitler was also viewed as a clown, a goon who could be kept in line. And then there are the accommodations that the media makes with autocracy," Reid said, noting a New York Times article on Hitler from 1922, which said, "Hitler’s antisemitism was not so violent or genuine as it sounded."

Reid compared Hilter's failed coup that had "set the stage" for Nazi Germany, known as the Beer Hall Putsch, to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill.

"And when he [Hitler] was freed from prison, just over a year after the failed putsch, the Times offered this unfortunate and incorrect assessment, that Hitler had been tamed by prison. The next year, Mein Kampf was published. So much of this sounds familiar. And believe me, I wish it didn’t. The establishment thinks that they can be controlled and poof, they’re stuck with them," she said.

Reid turned to the 2024 election and said politicians, voters and the media were talking about a "dangerous person" coming back into power.

"And those who are legitimately afraid of this outcome are being quiet about it," she said.

Reid cited another New York Times report that said there was a "consensus" out of Davos that participants believed Trump would win in 2024.

However, privately, the participants said, they are "frustrated, upset, worried and nervous about a second Trump presidency."

"They don't want to say this out loud, for the same reasons as last time. Fear of retribution," she continued.

MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill suggested during a media appearance in 2023 that Trump was "more dangerous," than Hitler and Mussolini.

"A lot of people have tried to draw similarities between Mussolini and Hitler and the use of the terminology like ‘vermin’ and the drive that those men had towards autocracy and dictatorship," McCaskill responded.

"The difference, though, I think makes Donald Trump even more dangerous, and that is he has no philosophy he believes in. He is not trying to expand the boundaries of the United States of America," she continued.