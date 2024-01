Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former President Trump announced donors to his presidential primary opponent will be "barred" from the "Make American Great Again" community.

In a lengthy Truth Social diatribe against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who the former president called a "birdbrain," Trump promised to reject any attempts by her donors to switch to his camp.

"Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country. Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots," the former president wrote. "Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more importantly, Crooked Joe Biden and those that are destroying our Country - NOT THE PEOPLE WHO WILL SAVE IT."

In the post, Trump reflected on past election experiences in which donors to opposing candidates would consolidate around him as campaigns came to an end.

Objecting to portions of the Republican Party's opposition to his re-election campaign, the former president swore not to take money from Haley's donors in the future.

"When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate’s 'Donors' would immediately come to me, and want to 'help out.' This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me," Trump continued.

He concluded, "Anybody that makes a 'Contribution' to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!"

Trump also accused Haley, whom he appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in 2017, of being weak on the world stage.

"I knew Nikki well, she was average at best, is not the one to take on World Leaders, and she never did. That was up to me, and that is why they respected the United States," Trump continued.

Haley projected optimism as the former South Carolina governor began campaigning in her home state Thursday.

Nevertheless, Haley appears to have few allies in the upper echelon of the South Carolina GOP and the Republican Party, with both of her state's senators endorsing Trump and RNC head Ronna McDaniel all but declaring Trump the victor in the 2024 primary.

Rep. Nancy Mace also congratulated Haley on a well-run campaign but endorsed Trump earlier this week.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.