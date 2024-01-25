Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Sen. Barrasso's wife dies after 2-year battle with brain cancer

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., announced on Thursday that his wife, Bobbi, died after a two-year battle with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. 

"After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord," Barrasso said in a statement. "In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met. We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together." 

This is a breaking story, check back for updates. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

