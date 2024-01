Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A super PAC supporting former President Trump's 2024 White House run hauled in over $46 million in fundraising during the second half of last year.

Officials with Make America Great Again Inc. (MAGA Inc.) also confirmed to Fox News that they started the new year with more than $23 million in their coffers.

MAGA Inc.'s fundraising during the final six months of 2023 is a dramatic increase from the $13 million it brought in during the first half of last year.

Trump is the commanding frontrunner in the GOP presidential nomination race as he makes his third straight White House run.

RNC CHAIR MCDANIEL TELLS FOX NEWS GOP NEEDS TO UNITE BEHIND TRUMP

The former president crushed his rivals last week in Iowa's low-turnout Republican presidential caucuses. On Sunday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign, making the race a two-candidate contest between Trump and Nikki Haley.

HALEY LIVES TO FIGHT ANOTHER DAY, BUT FACES A ‘CHALLENGING’ ROAD AHEAD

And on Tuesday, Trump topped the former South Carolina governor who later served as his ambassador to the United Nations by 11 points in New Hampshire's GOP presidential primary.

While Trump has long been known for his prowess when it comes to smaller, grassroots contributions, the MAGA Inc. fundraising figures suggest that the former president has been able to maintain connections with top dollar GOP donors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MAGA Inc., which notes that it has spent $38.5 million running ads supporting Trump so far this election cycle, has been urging donors to contribute to the super PAC in advance of what's expected to be an onslaught of expenditures this year by President Biden's re-election effort and other Democratic groups.

"The general election has already started. President Trump has a clear path to win, but Democrats are spending more money and they are doing it earlier than ever before. MAGA Inc. is proud to be the organization entrusted to lead the outside effort to support President Trump and his America First movement into November," Taylor Budowich, the super PAC's CEO, told Fox News in a statement.

Budowich was a top Trump adviser before moving over to MAGA Inc. in 2022. The super PAC is also steered by longtime Trump pollster and strategist Tony Fabrizio. And Meredith O'Rourke is its fundraiser.

As Politico first reported, the biggest donation during the second half of last year came from Mellon banking fortune heir and transportation executive Timothy Mellon, who contributed $10 million.

More than a dozen donors have contributed $1 million or more to MAGA Inc. in the past six months.