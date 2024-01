Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Guitarist Johnny Marr of the rock band The Smiths is strongly objecting to its music being played at former President Trump’s campaign events.

Footage went viral of The Smiths’ hit song "Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want" from 1984 being played at a Trump rally in South Dakota last year.

The confrontation began when reporter Ben Jacobs wrote on Monday night, "As Trump is scheduled to take the stage in Laconia, the new addition to his pre rally music is The Smiths."

ABC reporter Soorin Kim responded with footage from last September and wrote, "You actually hear the Smiths more often than you'd think at 2024 Trump rallies."

Marr shared the post and wrote, "Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this s--t shut right down right now."

Marr has not only locked horns with conservative politicians before, but also is a stark contrast from the band’s frontman Steven Patrick Morrissey.

Rolling Stone juxtaposed how Morrissey has "recently become a divisive figure" with how Marr has "spoken out against right-wing politicians who like The Smiths."

"When former British prime minister David Cameron selected ‘This Charming Man’ as one of his favorite songs on BBC’s Desert Island Discs in 2010, Marr tweeted, ‘Stop saying that you like The Smiths, no you don’t. I forbid you to like it,’" the Rolling Stone reported.

Marr's former bandmate Morrissey has made headlines in recent years for speaking out against cancel culture and politicizing diversity.

"People could make five flops and the label would stick by them, now the labels are quite bloodless, they will just get rid of you if you say anything that they don't agree with, they’re not interested," Morrissey said at the London Palladium during a 2022 interview. "Now they talk about ‘oh we must have diversity diversity diversity,’ diversity is people that you don't know, and it's just another word for conformity, it's the new way of saying conformity."