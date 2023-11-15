Fox News Politics: 'Squad' Dem's secret Facebook group

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

What's happening:

-President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in San Francisco

-Randi Weingarten questions presence of only men at all male Jewish service

-Republicans struggle to hold President Biden accountable on border crisis

Rashida's Receipts

Rep. Rashida Tlaib was caught being part of a secret social media group in which its members have glamorized Hamas in its war against Israel.

The Michigan Democrat is a member of the Palestinian American Congress group on Facebook. The group is hidden from non-members and does not appear on the platform's search engine, though Fox News Digital was able to gain access to it.

The group's founder, Maher Abdel-qader — who has extensive ties to Tlaib and has also been linked to other liberal politicians — has come under fire in the past for his antisemitic social media posts, including questioning if the Holocaust ever occurred.

White House

TARGETING TRUMP: Hunter Biden asks judge to subpoena former president in gun case …Read more

'OUTRAGEOUS' EXCEPTION: Biden admin blasted for extending waiver on $10 billion Iranian funds …Read more

'INTENSE DIPLOMACY': Biden, Xi to meet on sidelines of APEC Conference in Bay Area …Read more

'FATAL MAULINGS': Biden admin blasted for trying to release grizzly bears near local communities …Read more

BOMBS AWAY: DoD releases videos of 2 airstrikes Iranian proxies in Syria …Read more

'AN IMPORTANT WIN': Biden admin's effort to block oil leasing struck down by federal appeals court …Read more

Capitol Hill

BIG LABOR 'GIVEAWAY'?: Republicans call on DOL to reject farm worker rule …Read more

'DYNAMIC' THREATS: House Homeland Chair Green to warn US is at 'one of the most dangerous times' in history during threat hearing …Read more

COMING UP EMPTY: Republicans struggle to hold Biden admin accountable for ongoing border debacle …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

ON THE BALLOT: Michigan judge tosses challenge to Trump eligibility …Read more

FIRST LADY SEEKS NEW ROLE: New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy announces Senate bid …Read more

TAKING SIDES: Senate showdown: East Palestine leaders take sides in Ohio's Republican primary showdown …Read more

SNUBBED: New Hampshire to formally reject Biden, DNC primary schedule …Read more

'COMPLETELY UNHINGED': Critics rip Nikki Haley over vow to require all social media users be verified …Read more

300 VOTE DIFFERENCE: Controversial Soros-backed prosecutor ousted from office in Virginia …Read more

SECRET MILLIONS: Left-wing group funneled $150M in secret cash to progressive crusades in 2022, tax forms reveal …Read more

'LEFT-WING MINDSET': DeSantis digs up George Floyd tweet to blast Haley's leadership resume …Read more

What else?

OH, RANDI: Randi Weingarten bashed online for comments on lack of women at an Orthodox Jewish prayer service …Read more

'HONOR THEM': Climate activist vandalizes DC exhibit honoring Black Civil War soldiers …Read more

PRO-LIFE ISSUE: March for Life president reacts to infant Indi Gregory's mandated removal from life support in UK …Read more

'FOR EVERY CHILD': 'March for Life' reveals theme for 2024 event in post-Roe United States …Read more

POLICY CHANGE: Massachusetts town approves permit to fly Palestinian flag on public flagpole …Read more