Defense Department releases videos of 2 airstrikes on Iranian proxies in Syria

6 Iranian proxy fighters were killed in the airstrikes, according to a US defense official

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Liz Friden Fox News
US airstrike on training and weapons facility in Abul Kamal, Syria Video

US airstrike on training and weapons facility in Abul Kamal, Syria

The U.S. Department of Defense released video footage of a U.S. airstrike on a training and weapons facility in Abul Kamal, Syria.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) released two videos of airstrikes conducted by U.S. forces on Iranian proxy fighters in Syria, which took place over the weekend.

On Sunday, a senior U.S. defense official said at least six Iranian proxy fighters were killed in the U.S.’s attacks on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stations in the Middle East.

The IRGC stations are located in the Syrian cities of Abu Kamal and Maydin.

US Airstrike Abu Kamal, Syria

The U.S. Department of Defense released video footage of a U.S. airstrike on a training and weapons facility in Abul Kamal, Syria. (Department of Defense)

The buildings targeted by U.S. forces included a reported safe house and training facility, but a senior defense source told Fox News that the safe house functioned as a headquarters.

Another official told Fox that secondary explosions were seen at one of the locations, which suggested there was a large amount of flammable ammunition or weapons at the facility.

US airstrike on facility in Maydin, Syria Video

One of the videos provided by the DoD on Tuesday show an airstrike on an IRGC training and weapons facility in Abu Kamal, Syria. 

The other video shows an airstrike on a safe house operating as the group’s headquarters in Maydin, Syria.

Referencing the two previous recent strikes that the U.S. military had against Iran-backed targets, the U.S. official said that "This one will hurt them a lot more than the past strikes."

Austin said that the airstrikes were "in response to continued attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria."

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin and Fox News Digital's Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.