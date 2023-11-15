New Jersey's First Lady Tammy Murphy announces Senate bid

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy on Wednesday announced her candidacy for Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

"I’m Tammy Murphy and I’m running for U.S. Senate to fight for New Jersey, our families and our democracy," Murphy posted on X. Her husband is New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D).

Murphy enters the Democratic Senate primary as Menendez faces criminal charges of acting as a foreign agent and accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to benefit the Egyptian government through his "power and influence as a Senator," according to the superseding indictment filed by a grand jury in Manhattan last month.

Also running is Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., who declared his candidacy in September, becoming the first Democrat to challenge Menendez.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Fox News Digital's Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.



