'March for Life' reveals theme for 2024 event in post-Roe United States

March for Life leaders unveiled Tuesday their theme for the 51st iteration of the protest set to take place in January of next year.

The 2024 March for Life will be themed around the slogan "With every woman, for every child," pro-life leaders announced at an event in Washington, D.C.

"We really try to discern what's most pressing in the moment, and the heart of the pro-life movement is really support for moms," March for Life President Jeanne Mancini told Fox News Digital about the launch. "And it just seems like that is what is needed, is emphasizing that and leading with love instead of necessarily leading with politics and what have you right now, just showcasing this is what it's about."

She continued, "It's not being Republican or Democrat or a state ballot initiative or what have you. It's support for the woman and the babies. So we just thought that's a good thing for this year. It's the right theme."

The 2024 March for Life is scheduled for Jan. 18, with pro-life events and resource summits scheduled to begin two days before.

The March for Life is an annual event that was created to protest Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court’s 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S.

The march, which is the biggest pro-life event in the country, was first held in 1974 by Nellie Gray, an activist and Catholic who died in 2012 at the age of 88.

Gray’s initial event 45 years ago has had a long-standing impact on the pro-life community, leading many activists to attend the event every year for well over a decade.

The yearly demonstration has continued in the post-Roe United States, changing emphasis from its original focus on the Supreme Court to include the legislature.

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the march has slightly altered its route through the National Mall to finish demonstrations between the Supreme Court and the Capitol building.

"It's emphasizing that legislative bodies are really important," Marcini told Fox News Digital. "The American people can make these laws through their elected officials."

The March for Life annually draws attendance in the tens of thousands for its demonstrations.

Fox News Digital's Madeline Farber contributed to this report.