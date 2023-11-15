Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump to remain on Michigan ballot after judge rejects 14th Amendment challenge to eligibility

Michigan judge rules against bid to remove Trump from ballot over Jan. 6 riot

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Jonathan Turley on New York Trump trial, 'weaponized' system Video

Jonathan Turley on New York Trump trial, 'weaponized' system

FOX News contributor Jonathan Turley on the ongoing Trump fraud trial in New York and Paul Pelosi testifies after the violent attack at his home

Former President Donald Trump will remain on Michigan's ballot for the state's 2024 presidential primary, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

Trump's opponents have argued in multiple states that the former president is ineligible for office under the 14th Amendment. They state that Trump's actions surrounding the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol constituted insurrection against the U.S.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge James Redford rejected that argument, however.

"The judicial action of removing a candidate from the presidential ballot and prohibiting them from running essentially strips Congress of its ability to ‘by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such a disability,'" Redford wrote.

ATTEMPT TO BAR TRUMP FROM 2024 BALLOT GAINS STEAM DESPITE 'DUBIOUS' AND 'DANGEROUS' LEGAL ARGUMENTS: EXPERTS

Former President Donald Trump speaks at rally

Former President Donald Trump will remain on Michigan's ballot for the state's 2024 presidential primary, a judge ruled on Tuesday. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

"The question of whether he is ineligible due to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment presents a political question that is nonjusticiable at the present time," the judge continued. "The question of whether Donald Trump is qualified or disqualified from appearing on the 2024 general election ballot in Michigan is not ripe for adjudication at this time."

CASES IN COLORADO, MINNESOTA SEEK TO STOP TRUMP FROM BECOMING PRESIDENT AGAIN

Trump is facing a similar effort to remove him from the primary ballot in Colorado.

Former President Donald Trump

Trump is facing a bevy of legal troubles, and his opponents are trying to boot him from state primary ballots across the country. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Currently pending is a decision out of a Colorado lawsuit. Watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and six Colorado voters filed their lawsuit in September to block Trump from appearing on the primary ballot, citing the 14th Amendment. 

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS 14TH AMENDMENT ADVOCATES USING 'LAWFARE' TO 'DEPRIVE' VOTERS OF CHOICE IN 2024

The Trump team has made multiple motions to dismiss the case, but Judge Sarah B. Wallace has rejected them.

Trump at Arizona rally

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport, Oct. 28, 2020, in Goodyear, Arizona. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, however, none of the attempts to get Trump removed from a ballot have been successful. The Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block Trump's candidacy this week. Courts also swatted down a similar move in New Hampshire.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.