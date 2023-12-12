Fox News Politics: Poison Ivy League

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

What's happening:

- House Republicans try to formalize Biden impeachment inquiries

- Biden meets with Zelenskeyy as Ukraine's president requests more aid

- Special Counsel Jack Smith to use Trump's phone in election interference trial

Ivy League Blues

Harvard President Claudine Gay will remain in charge of the storied university despite criticism for her testimony in the House last week, when she said calls for genocide of Jewish people required "context" violate the schools code of conduct, depending on the "context."

On top of that, a Manhattan Institute Report over the weekend looked at her academic work, which has scholars saying Gay "definitely" plagiarized almost 20 authors in four of her 11 peer-reviewed academic papers, including her doctoral dissertation. In a statement, Harvard referred to the plagiarism allegations as incidents of "inadequate citation."

House GOP Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik , R-N.Y., slammed the decision to stand behind Gay, calling it a "complete moral failure" of Harvard's leadership.

POISON IVY: Billionaire investor and influential Harvard alum Bill Ackman claimed Harvard's handling of the rising antisemitism on campus has cost the university more than a billion dollars in donations.

White House

FIRST MEETING: Biden to meet with families of Americans held hostage by Hamas …Read more

'I AM A ZIONIST': President Biden condemns silence on antisemitism at Hanukkah ceremony …Read more

REVISIONIST HISTORY?: VP Harris's husband deletes story of Hanukkah post after being mocked …Read more

Capitol Hill

UKRAINE IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Speaker Johnson unmoved about Ukraine aid after meeting with Zelenskyy …Read more

I SPY: GOP infighting blows up plans for controversial surveillance tool's renewal …Read more

'GRAVELY CONCERNING': GOP senators sound alarm on DEI contracts in government agencies …Read more

FORMALIZE THE INQUIRY?: House Rules to consider resolution to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry, strengthen subpoenas …Read more

ALL GOOD: Top GOP rebel group picks lawmaker who voted to oust McCarthy as leader …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

WISCONSIN WOES: Wisconsin considers major election overhaul through ranked choice voting proposal …Read more

SPOILER ALERT: New poll shows Trump with slim lead over Biden, with RFK Jr. candidacy taking away from Dems …Read more

KEY ENDORSEMENT: Former New Hampshire governor expected to back Trump challenger …Read more

OPTIMISTIC PREDICTION: 2024 GOP presidential race: Ramaswamy predicts he’ll ‘shatter expectations’ in Iowa and New Hampshire …Read more

Across America

'BIGOTRY' IN MICHIGAN: Antisemitic sign hung outside Michigan Republican's district office …Read more

CASHING IN: Planned Parenthood received $90 million in PPP loans during COVID-19 pandemic: Report …Read more

RIGHT TO ‘BEAR’ ARMS: Florida lawmakers consider bill allowing deadly force to protect home from bears …Read more

'MODERN-DAY SLAVERY': EV batteries remain dependent on mines employing child labor: report …Read more

NOT MINCING WORDS: Bill Clinton allegedly ripped wife Hillary's campaign as not being able to sell 'p*ssy on a troop train' …Read more

FLED TEXAS: Texas Supreme Court rules against pregnant woman hours after she leaves state to obtain abortion …Read more