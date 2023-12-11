Bill Clinton ripped Hillary's campaign as not being able to sell 'p---- on a troop train,' new book says

Former President Bill Clinton had a few choice words about his wife Hillary's disastrous efforts during the 2016 election cycle, according to a new book.

A passage in "The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution" by The Intercept's Ryan Grim, which was released last week, says the former president allegedly tore into his wife's campaign for being ineffective communicators and, more specifically, said they could not sell "p---- on a troop train."

The statement from Bill Clinton, which he allegedly made to a close confidante during the fall of 2016, coincidentally came to light as Democrats reportedly tapped Hillary to help with Biden's re-election efforts.

'DEEP, DEEP TROUBLE': DEMS REPORTEDLY BRINGING IN HILLARY CLINTON TO HELP WITH BIDEN'S RE-ELECTION

Grim appears to be the first to report the remarks in a portion of his book examining the communication efforts of her campaign and then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

"Former president Bill Clinton, surveying the landscape and the ham-handed efforts at identity politics, was bereft, lamenting to a longtime friend in the fall of 2016 that Hillary's campaign 'could not sell p---- on a troop train,'" Grim wrote in the book.

However, this was not the first time Bill Clinton allegedly chastised Hillary's campaign. Another book alleged that he had warned them not to ignore swing states.

In perhaps Hillary's biggest blunder during the 2016 election, she notoriously faced widespread criticism for not campaigning enough in Midwestern states, which many believe swung the election to former President Donald Trump.

But during the election, Bill allegedly urged Hillary's campaign not to neglect those areas, pleas that ultimately "fell on deaf ears," ABC News reported.

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS BIDEN'S AGE IS A LEGITIMATE ISSUE: 'PEOPLE HAVE EVERY RIGHT TO CONSIDER IT'

Journalists Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen made the claim in their 2017 book, "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign," which received pushback from former Hillary staffers.

"He thought, these eggheads don't really know politics. They don't understand persuasion," Allen said during an ABC News podcast at the time of the book's release, adding that Bill advised Hillary's campaign to visit suburban and rural areas where Hillary likely would not garner most of the votes.

"He knew there was some power just in showing up," Allen said.

And despite Hillary's 2016 loss, Democrats are allegedly bringing her in to aid President Biden's re-election efforts.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NBC News reported she held a fundraiser for Biden last month at her Georgetown home that raised close to $1 million. Her popularity with women and critical parts of the Democratic base are considered assets for Biden as he attempts to expand his outreach to voters.

Clinton's role in Biden's re-election effort is expected to grow as the 2024 presidential election nears, according to NBC.

Bill Clinton's office did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.