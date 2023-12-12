Biden to meet with families of American hostages taken by Hamas

President Joe Biden has invited families of American hostages taken captive by Hamas to the White House this week for a meeting.

The families of hostages taken during the terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7 will meet with the president on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the administration confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The encounter will mark the administration's first meeting with the families since the Americans were kidnapped.

Biden reportedly spoke to 14 of the families over Zoom in October while other officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have met with them in person.

