Politics

Biden to meet with families of American hostages taken by Hamas

This will be the first meeting between Biden and the families of Americans held captive by Hamas

Jamie Joseph
Published
President Joe Biden has invited families of American hostages taken captive by Hamas to the White House this week for a meeting.

The families of hostages taken during the terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7 will meet with the president on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the administration confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

The encounter will mark the administration's first meeting with the families since the Americans were kidnapped.

Biden reportedly spoke to 14 of the families over Zoom in October while other officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have met with them in person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

