Trump holds slim lead over Biden as RFK Jr. acts as spoiler for Democrats: poll

Former President Donald Trump holds a marginal lead over President Biden in a straight national matchup, according to a new poll.

The Monday poll from Reuters/Ipsos found that Trump leads Biden 38% to 36% in a head-to-head matchup, though a sizable 26% stated that they weren't sure or supported another candidate. Meanwhile, the poll also found that a third-party candidacy by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. could serve as an effective spoiler against Biden.

When RFK's candidacy was factored into the poll, Trump's lead over Biden grew to 5%. Trump's overall support dropped to 36%, but Biden's fell to 31%, with RFK Jr. taking 16% of the vote.

Reuters conducted the poll from Dec. 5-11, surveying 4,411 U.S. adults across the nation via online questioning.

The survey also matched up with recent polling on Americans' distaste for both Biden and Trump more generally, often citing the candidates' ages. Roughly 60% of respondents to the Reuters poll stated that they were dissatisfied with the binary option and wanted a third choice.

Biden has consistently fallen behind Trump in national polling in recent weeks. Trump led Biden 47% to 43% in a hypothetical head-to-head match and led 37% to 31% in a hypothetical ballot with five independent candidates, according to the results of a Wall Street Journal poll released Saturday.

The president's sagging numbers against Trump also come as voters give Biden low approval marks, including only 23% of respondents saying Biden's policies have helped them personally, compared to 53% who say they have been hurt by the president's policies.

Biden's team, however, has attempted to spin the grim numbers as effectively as possible.

"Predictions more than a year out tend to look a little different a year later," Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said last month. "Don’t take our word for it: Gallup predicted an eight-point loss for President Obama, only for him to win handily a year later."

Reuters and Fox News' Michael Lee and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report