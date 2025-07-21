Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump Ally Refers Fed Chair to DOJ on Perjury Allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Biden's stunning exit, one year later: The dropout heard around the country

- Russia bombards Ukraine hours before key meeting on Trump NATO weapons deal

- Democratic socialists torch AOC for voting against Republican anti-Israel funding amendment

Fed Chair Powell Hit with Criminal Referral by Trump House GOP Ally

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is referring Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal charges, accusing him of two specific instances of lying under oath.

Luna is accusing Powell of perjury on two occasions, according to a letter to the DOJ first obtained by Fox News Digital.

It comes as conservative Trump allies continue to demand that Powell, a Trump appointee himself, be fired before his term expires in mid-2026… READ MORE .

White House

POLLING PLUNGE: One year after Biden's unprecedented exit from 2024 race, Democrats poll numbers at rock bottom

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN: FIRST ON FOX: Columbia professors demand answers as White House finalizes negotiations with Ivy League university

'ENORMOUS MISTAKE': Few presidents have bowed out like Biden. Historians explain what it means

END OF THE LINE: Maurene Comey fired from Trump DOJ after she 'failed' in two major cases, expert says: 'Absolute mess'

'WOULD-BE-KINGS': DNC vice chair compares President Trump to notorious segregationists during heated town hall event

'COMPLETE DISASTER': Trump demands end to cashless bail, says 'complete disaster' driving crime in cities, endangering police

'POLITICIZED' INTEL: DOJ receives Gabbard's criminal referral on bombshell claims Obama admin 'manufactured' Russian collusion hoax

World Stage

KREMLIN CARNAGE: Russia bombards Ukraine hours ahead of key meeting on Trump NATO weapons deal

CLOCK TICKING: UK backs Trump's Putin ultimatum with urgent '50-day drive' to strengthen Ukraine's position

PROMISES KEPT: Trump heads to Scotland, continues ironing out trade deals after notching six months back in office

RED-TAPE FIASCO: Dispute over Christian groups' visas to Israel resolved after Huckabee threat

Capitol Hill

HOLD 'ACCOUNTABLE': 'Clear corruption': Jeffries faces complaint for pressing judges to fire Alina Habba

DEFUND THE DEFIANT: Republican bill would put 'anarchist jurisdictions' on notice, threaten federal funding

BORDER WARRIOR: Scoop: Republican launches House bid in key swing district GOP aims to flip in 2026 midterms

DEMS IN DISARRAY: Democratic socialists torch AOC for voting against Republican anti-Israel funding amendment

'SQUAD' TARGETED: AOC campaign office vandalized with anti-Israel message after vote on Republican amendment

TABLES TURNED: VIDEO: Tables turn as House GOP blasts Dems for suddenly demanding Epstein transparency from Trump admin

Across America

POWER PLAY: Red state map battle heats up as Trump pushes Texas plan to reshape congressional districts

SPELL CHECK: Zohran Mamdani fires back at White House mispronouncing his name: 'M-A-M-D-A-N-I'

'ROSETTA STONE': Epstein’s former lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell should get immunity in exchange for secrets

IN CUSTODY: Noem blames 'sanctuary' policies for migrant accused of shooting off-duty CBP officer

RADIO SILENCE: Mamdani silent after Border Patrol officer allegedly shot by illegal immigrant in NYC

LEAD, BUT NO LOCK: Poll Position: Mamdani's the frontrunner, but isn't running away with NYC mayoral race just yet