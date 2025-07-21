DOJ receives Gabbard's criminal referral on bombshell claims Obama admin 'manufactured' Russian collusion hoax

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice confirmed Monday that it has received Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's criminal referral related to her bombshell claims that Obama-era officials "manufactured and politicized intelligence" to create the narrative that Russia was attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election, Fox News has confirmed.

The Department of Justice declined further comment, but confirmed to Fox News that the department received the referral.

Gabbard released unclassified documents Friday that reportedly show "overwhelming evidence" that then-President Barack Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for what would be the yearslong Trump–Russia collusion probe after Trump's election win against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

"Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people. No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it. We are turning over all documents to the DOJ for criminal referral," Gabbard had posted to X of the criminal referral Friday.

Additionally, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) also will release declassified documents related to a 2018 DOJ Inspector General report on the Justice Department's handling of the investigations related to the 2016 presidential election, Fox News confirmed Monday. Grassley will specifically declassify the report's appendix, which Fox learned focuses specifically on the Clinton email investigation.

"The implications of this are frankly nothing short of historic," Gabbard said on "Sunday Morning Futures" of her findings.

"Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office after President Trump had already gotten elected," she continued. "This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is an issue that is so serious it should concern every single American because it has to do with the integrity of our democratic republic."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.