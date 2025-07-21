Mamdani silent after Border Patrol officer allegedly shot by illegal immigrant in NYC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has remained silent almost two days after an off-duty Border Patrol officer was shot in the face, allegedly by a previously deported illegal immigrant in his city.

Mamdani's social media posts and website show no public statement on the matter, which has become national news and sparked a broader discussion of President Joe Biden's border policies and criticism of sanctuary cities.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani's campaign for comment but did not immediately hear back.

According to police, the suspect, Dominican national Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, was seen on video getting off a scooter before approaching the officer while he was sitting and speaking to someone near a body of water. The officer has not yet been identified.

The officer, who was not in uniform, pulled out a gun to protect himself, and a shootout ensued.

The agent was hit in the face and forearm and transported to a hospital, where he is currently in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

Nunez was also injured during the shootout and was shot in the leg and groin, police said. He was dropped off at a hospital in the Bronx, according to authorities.

DHS also told Fox News that Nunez has an active warrant for kidnapping in the state of Massachusetts, in addition to prior felony arrests.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting Sunday afternoon, writing that "an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden."

Mamdani has been widely criticized for his previous calls to defund the police and his stated opposition to working with Trump to deport illegal immigrants if he is elected mayor in November.

Mamdani said in June after winning the primary race that he would halt "masked" U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials from "deporting our neighbors."

The mayoral hopeful announced on Sunday that he was headed to Uganda "in a personal capacity" to celebrate his marriage to his wife, Rama, with their family and friends.

"I do want to apologize to the haters, because I will be coming back," he said, adding he would return to New York City "by the end of the month."

Federal immigration authorities have faced an increase in public scrutiny from Democrats and left-wing activist groups, even getting toward the point of violence. Border Patrol was targeted in an ambush earlier this month at an annex facility in McAllen, Texas, in which a local police officer was hit in the leg, and two Border Patrol personnel were injured. The gunman was killed.

In addition, twelve individuals are facing charges, including ten for attempted murder of federal officers, in an Independence Day attack outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, intended to target ICE agents. A police officer was shot in the neck but is expected to recover, and cars were vandalized.

Overall, ICE agents have faced an 830% increase in assaults since this time last year as the Trump administration continues to ramp up deportation and immigration enforcement efforts, according to DHS.

"Rocks, Molotov cocktails, and even gunfire. Our brave ICE agents are facing attacks at a level never seen before in America—an 830% increase. Stand for the homeland. Stand for law and order. Stand with ICE," Homeland Security posted to X last week.

Fox News Digital reached out to DHS, ICE and CBP for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital's Bill Melugin contributed to this report.