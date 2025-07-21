Columbia professors demand answers as White House finalizes negotiations with Ivy League university

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Several Columbia University professors, faculty and staff members sent a letter to the college's acting president and board of trustees urging university leaders to consider reforms to combat antisemitism on campus as the White House nears a deal to restore funding to the school.

The faculty members who signed the letter requested to remain anonymous.

The letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, outlines several action items the Ivy League school can implement in a deal with the Trump administration to combat the rise in antisemitic activity the campus has dealt with since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. In March, President Donald Trump rescinded more than $400 million in federal grants to the university due to potential violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

"We are invested members of Columbia’s community seeking to restore the university’s moral clarity and institutional resilience," the letter reads. "We are calling for leadership not just in academic endeavors, but in equity, safety, and accountability."

"[Columbia] can lead the nation in showing that academic excellence and moral integrity go hand in hand," the group wrote.

The key components of what the dozens of signees are seeking include accountability for professors who are pushing antisemitic narratives on students, reinstating and restoring the reputation of faculty members who received reprimands for being outspoken supporters of Israel, reprimanding and issuing consequences for students involved in destructive rioting and protesting, and eliminating curriculum that promotes antisemitism.

" The Trump administration must address antisemitic classroom indoctrination and lack of viewpoint diversity, impose real accountability for student and faculty antisemitic conduct violators, reform admissions and hiring, and make necessary leadership changes," Ari Shrage, co-founder of the Columbia Jewish Alumni Association, told Fox News Digital.

"The Trump administration has the opportunity to enact real change which will fulfill their promise of eradicating antisemitism," Shrage said.

As recently as May, more than 80 protesters were arrested at Columbia's Butler Library, adding to the previous hundreds who have been arrested during intense riots, protests and demonstrations on campus.

Fox News Digital spoke to a senior White House official directly involved in negotiations with Columbia University, who said that requests similar to what the professors and faculty called for in the letter could be included in a deal.

Such items include updated policies surrounding face masks worn by protesters on campus, reviewing the Middle Eastern Studies curriculum at the school, and ensuring that students are treated equally in an environment that instills American values.

The White House also told Fox that there would be examination of racial hierarchy and an oppressor mentality toward specific religious or racial groups. A deal may include changes to hiring and admissions practices that target these groups unfairly, increased transparency for foreign gifts and related disclosure requirements.

The Trump administration is optimistic that a deal will be reached in the near future.

As for the Ivy League institution, a spokesperson from Columbia told Fox "the University remains engaged in productive discussions with the federal government to meaningfully address their concerns and move forward towards a resolution."

Columbia has already taken several actions to address antisemitism on campus since negotiations have been underway, including an announcement from acting President Claire Shipman outlining initiatives to combat antisemitism just last week.

"In my view, any government agreement we reach is only a starting point for change," Shipman explained in the community letter. "Committing to reform on our own is a more powerful path. It will better enable us to recognize our shortcomings and create lasting change."

While an exact timeline for when an agreement will be reached remains unclear, both the university and the White House confirmed to Fox News Digital that negotiations are productive and progress is being made.

