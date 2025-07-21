Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ukraine

UK backs Trump's Putin ultimatum with urgent '50-day drive' to strengthen Ukraine's position

Germany expected to announce the shipment of 5 US Patriot missile systems for Ukraine

By Caitlin McFall Fox News
close
Trump exhibited 'extraordinary patience' in working with Putin, says Gen. Jack Keane Video

Trump exhibited 'extraordinary patience' in working with Putin, says Gen. Jack Keane

Fox News senior strategic analyst Ret. Gen. Jack Keane touts President Donald Trump's efforts to obtain peace between Russia and Ukraine on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a direct response to President Donald Trump's 50-day deadline that he issued to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his latest peace deal push, the U.K. on Monday announced a "50-day drive" to better arm Ukraine. 

The call to action was issued by U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey during a virtual meeting with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) on Monday, the British Ministry of Defense announced.

The Defense Ministry did not immediately answer Fox News’ Digital’s questions about what type of commitments Healey wants to see from allied nations in support of Kyiv.

John Healey leads Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Prior to the meeting of NATO member states' defense ministers, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 4, 2025. (BOB REIJNDERS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

RUSSIA SAYS NATO THREATENS WWIII IN LATEST DETERRENCE PLAN THAT COULD TAKE DOWN KALININGRAD ‘FASTER THAN EVER’

At the top of the meeting, the British defense secretary said "[Trump] started the clock on a 50-day deadline for Putin to agree to peace or to face crippling economic sanctions. 

"And as members of this UDCG, we need to step up in turn with a 50-day drive to arm Ukraine on the battlefield and to help push Putin to the negotiating table," he added.

Healey urged nations to utilize the NATO sales agreement announced by Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte last week to more quickly and efficiently arm Ukraine on the battlefield.

Trump and Rutte enter into a new NATO deal.

President Donald Trump, right, and Mark Rutte, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

RUSSIA THREATENS WEST WITH ‘PREEMPTIVE STRIKES’ AS NATO LOOKS TO DELIVER PATRIOTS 'AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE'

While the U.S.-NATO sales agreement is not an unusual deal as Washington, D.C., for decades has sold its arms to NATO allies, the announcement was significant because it signaled a turning point in the U.S.’s continued support for Ukraine, which has remained a question since Trump was re-elected in November.

"We sell arms to allies all the time and if they want to give them to Ukraine then we authorize an export license, and they then transfer the arms to Ukraine," Mike Ryan, who formally served as deputy assistant secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy, told Fox News Digital. "So, the significance is that one, the Europeans are stepping up their support for Ukraine. Two, the American taxpayer is getting a break. Three, Europe is buying more American arms [which is] good for the trade deficit, and four, Ukraine is getting the help it needs."

Patriot air defense missile system

Ukrainian and German soldiers are seen training on the Patriot air defense missile system at a military training area in Germany in June 2024. (Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Monday meeting will be the fourth time Healey has chaired the defensive group in support of Kyiv, and the third such event that he has done so alongside German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

A major point of discussion is expected to be the quick transfer of Patriot Battery Missiles for Ukraine – five of which Berlin is set to confirm shipment of on Monday following his meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week. 

"Boris and I have agreed to partner in providing critical air defense missiles to Ukraine," Healey said before announcing a near $54 million defensive pledge to Ukraine, and by extension, Europe's security.

The announcement is on top of the more than $6 billion in military aid the U.K. has sent Ukraine this year alone.

"This is a critical moment we meet at a critical time, a time for all allies and partners to share the burden, to support Ukraine, both in the fight now and to secure the peace future," Healey added. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.