Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump admin pausing all off shore wind project construction

-Clinton spox demands Trump DOJ release 'any remaining' docs related to former president, Epstein

-Anti-Trump ex-husband of president's 2016 campaign manager launches congressional bid as Democrat

-Letitia James, Bernie Sanders to swear in far-left NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani

Trump admin pausing all off shore wind project construction due to national security concerns

FIRST ON FOX: President Donald Trump's Department of Interior announced on Monday that, effective immediately, leases for all large-scale offshore wind projects being constructed in the United States will be paused.

In a press release, DOI wrote that the pause is due to "national security risks" identified by the Department of War in "recently completed classified reports."

In a press release, DOI says the pause will "give the Department, along with the Department of War and other relevant government agencies, time to work with leaseholders and state partners to assess the possibility of mitigating the national security risks posed by these projects."…READ MORE.



White House

EARLY SIGNAL: Turning Point poll reveals conservatives 'all in' for JD Vance 2028 presidential run

TIGHTENED VETTING: Trump immigration agency flags 182 national security risks, issues record 196K notices to appear in 2025

ENVOYS OUT: Trump admin recalling around 30 ambassadors as part of State Dept realignment, official confirms

CURSED OUT: Vance unleashes profanity-laced two-word message for critics of his wife Usha

CAPITAL CRACKDOWN: DOJ sues DC over restrictive gun laws

World Stage

'NATIONAL SECURITY': Trump taps Republican governor to serve as special envoy to Greenland

Capitol Hill

UNDER SIEGE: House moves to protect children from online predators as Australia clamps down on social media

DEAL DERAILED: Sanders blasted after blocking bipartisan kids' cancer research bill: 'Grinch,' 'selfish'

BILLION DOLLAR QUESTION: Comer summons Minnesota officials as House probes massive social services fraud

BILLION DOLLAR BUST: 'No way' Walz administration was unaware of Minnesota fraud scandal, Emmer says

QUESTIONS REMAIN: Schumer moves to force Senate to take legal action against DOJ, Trump admin over Epstein doc dump

Across America

'WILL DO NO SUCH THING': Gov. Sanders rejects demand from legal group to undo Christmas closure: 'I will do no such thing'

'SERIOUSLY?': Social media erupts after Minnesota AG posts about cracking down on fraud: 'You're kidding right?'

'UNACCEPTABLE': Colorado governor accuses Trump of playing 'political games' after FEMA denies disaster requests

NEWSROOM REVOLT: Bari Weiss tells staff '60 Minutes' CECOT story wasn't ready, says disrespect among colleagues is unacceptable

GLOVES OFF: Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin Tyler Robinson tries to boot prosecutors from case