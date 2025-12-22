Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump admin pausing all off shore wind project construction

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Clinton spox demands Trump DOJ release 'any remaining' docs related to former president, Epstein

-Anti-Trump ex-husband of president's 2016 campaign manager launches congressional bid as Democrat

-Letitia James, Bernie Sanders to swear in far-left NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani

Trump admin pausing all off shore wind project construction due to national security concerns

FIRST ON FOX: President Donald Trump's Department of Interior announced on Monday that, effective immediately, leases for all large-scale offshore wind projects being constructed in the United States will be paused.

In a press release, DOI wrote that the pause is due to "national security risks" identified by the Department of War in "recently completed classified reports."

In a press release, DOI says the pause will "give the Department, along with the Department of War and other relevant government agencies, time to work with leaseholders and state partners to assess the possibility of mitigating the national security risks posed by these projects."…READ MORE.
 

Wind_Trump_NJ

President Donald Trump, left, wind turbines, right (Getty)

White House

EARLY SIGNAL: Turning Point poll reveals conservatives 'all in' for JD Vance 2028 presidential run

JD Vance in Phoenix

Vice President JD Vance speaks at TPUSA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. (Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

TIGHTENED VETTING: Trump immigration agency flags 182 national security risks, issues record 196K notices to appear in 2025

ENVOYS OUT: Trump admin recalling around 30 ambassadors as part of State Dept realignment, official confirms

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump speak to each other during a cabinet meeting

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a Cabinet meeting in the White House in Washington, D.C., on October 9, 2025.  (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

CURSED OUT: Vance unleashes profanity-laced two-word message for critics of his wife Usha

CAPITAL CRACKDOWN: DOJ sues DC over restrictive gun laws

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during the announcement of a law enforcement action during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2025. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

World Stage

'NATIONAL SECURITY': Trump taps Republican governor to serve as special envoy to Greenland

President Donald Trump and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry

President Donald Trump speaks with Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung (R), Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (C), Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (L) and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

UNDER SIEGE: House moves to protect children from online predators as Australia clamps down on social media

DEAL DERAILED: Sanders blasted after blocking bipartisan kids' cancer research bill: 'Grinch,' 'selfish'

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, in the Senate subway

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, blocked bipartisan legislation that would have funded kids' cancer research in a bid to attach funding to the legislation for community health centers.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

BILLION DOLLAR QUESTION: Comer summons Minnesota officials as House probes massive social services fraud

BILLION DOLLAR BUST: 'No way' Walz administration was unaware of Minnesota fraud scandal, Emmer says

Tom Emmer and Tim Walz

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer is criticizing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's administration amid what he calls a "mushrooming" fraud scandal. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images; Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

QUESTIONS REMAIN: Schumer moves to force Senate to take legal action against DOJ, Trump admin over Epstein doc dump

Across America 

'WILL DO NO SUCH THING': Gov. Sanders rejects demand from legal group to undo Christmas closure: 'I will do no such thing'

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the "Defense Against Criminal Illegals Act," which took effect in August and increases penalties for illegal immigrants committing "serious felonies involving violence." (DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

'SERIOUSLY?': Social media erupts after Minnesota AG posts about cracking down on fraud: 'You're kidding right?'

'UNACCEPTABLE': Colorado governor accuses Trump of playing 'political games' after FEMA denies disaster requests

Bari Weiss

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss sent a note to staffers asking each member of the organization to detail what they do, and what they believe is working or not working. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The Free Press)

NEWSROOM REVOLT: Bari Weiss tells staff '60 Minutes' CECOT story wasn't ready, says disrespect among colleagues is unacceptable

GLOVES OFF: Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin Tyler Robinson tries to boot prosecutors from case

Tyler Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk appears in court

Tyler Robinson, accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

