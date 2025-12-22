Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Letitia James, Bernie Sanders to swear in far-left NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani

Sanders calls Mamdani's victory about 'strength of working class movement' against 'billionaire class'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani joined Jewish actor Mandy Patinkin and his family in a video celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will swear in New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, his transition office announced.

James will administer the oath of office to Mamdani at midnight on Jan. 1, while Sanders will swear him in again at the public inauguration later that day.

"At a moment when democracy is under attack and cynicism about our politics runs deep, Zohran Mamdani represents a new generation of progressive leadership rooted in courage, integrity and solidarity," Sanders said in a statement.

"His victory is not just about one city or one election, it is about the strength of a working class movement that says unequivocally: the future of New York belongs to the people, not the billionaire class. It is my honor to swear him in as the next mayor of New York City," he added.

MAMDANI DODGES QUESTIONS ON WHETHER CHUCK SCHUMER SHOULD BE OUSTED, JOKES HOW HE LOOKS LIKE HIS DAD

Zohran Mamdani

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in on Jan. 1. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Mamdani thanked the pair of politicians for their willingness to participate.

"It is an honor to be sworn in by two leaders I have admired for years: Attorney General Tish James and Senator Bernie Sanders. Attorney General James has taken on powerful interests in her defense of New Yorkers and embodied the principle of equal justice before the law," Mamdani said in a statement.

Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will swear in Mamdani at a public inauguration. (Joe Maher)

"Senator Bernie Sanders laid the foundations for our movement with his steadfast commitment to the dignity of working people and his belief in a government that serves the many, not just the few. I can think of no better leaders to help usher in a new era for New York City," he continued.

ADL CHIEF WARNS NYC MAYOR-ELECT ZOHRAN MAMDANI POSES A 'CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER' TO JEWISH COMMUNITY

New York Attorney General Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James will formally swear in Mamdani at midnight on Jan. 1. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Jan. public inauguration will be a much larger affair than for past mayors, whose inauguration events have traditionally been limited to roughly 4,000 tickets.

Mamdani has instead opted to hold viewing areas and a public block party on Broadway.

