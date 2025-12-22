Trump taps Republican governor to serve as special envoy to Greenland

Expand / Collapse search
Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
President Donald Trump announced he is tapping Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry to serve as U.S. special envoy to Greenland, asserting that the island is key to national security.

"I am pleased to announce that I am appointing the GREAT Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland. Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country’s Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World. Congratulations Jeff!" the president said in a Truth Social post.

Landry said the new position would not impact his role as governor.

GOV. JEFF LANDRY WARNS CRIMINAL MIGRANTS IN BOLD AD: ‘WE’VE GOT A PLACE FOR YOU' AT LOUISIANA LOCKUP

President Donald Trump and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry

U.S. President Donald Trump and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry at the White House March 24, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Thank you @realDonaldTrump! It’s an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S. This in no way affects my position as Governor of Louisiana!" Landry wrote in a post on X.

The Republican, who has been serving as governor since early 2024, previously served as Louisiana attorney general and as a lawmaker in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"The appointment confirms the continued American interest in Greenland. However, we insist that everyone – including the U.S. – must show respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark," Denmark's Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen noted in a statement, Reuters reported.

BORDER PATROL CHIEF URGES ILLINOIS TO FOLLOW LOUISIANA BLUEPRINT AS THREATS AGAINST AGENTS SURGE

President-elect Donald Trump and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and other Republican governors at the Mar-a-Lago Club on Jan. 9, 2025 in Palm Beach, Fla. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Trump has expressed ambitions for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," he asserted in part of a December 2024 Truth Social post

LOUISIANA INTENSIFIES IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN AS BORDER CHIEF WARNS FAR-LEFT RHETORIC ENDANGERS AGENTS

Louisiana law enforcement backing immigration crackdown efforts Video

"Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" he declared in a January 2025 Truth Social post.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

