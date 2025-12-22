Expand / Collapse search
State Department

Trump admin recalling around 30 ambassadors as part of State Dept realignment, official confirms

Diplomats will be reassigned elsewhere at State Department rather than fired, senior official says

By Gillian Turner , Stephen Sorace Fox News
The Trump administration is recalling about 30 ambassadors from around the world to align U.S. representation with President Donald Trump's America First agenda, Fox News learned on Monday.

The recalled diplomats are not being fired, a senior administration official confirmed to Fox News, but rather will be reassigned elsewhere at the State Department.

"This is a standard process in any administration," a senior State Department official told Fox News in a statement. "An ambassador is a personal representative of the President, and it is the President’s right to ensure that he has individuals in these countries who advance the America First agenda."

"We encourage returning ambassadors to continue serving their country by finding new opportunities within the Department to advance President Trump’s America First agenda," the statement continued.

‘ISRAEL IS ONLY THE APPETIZER’: HUCKABEE WARNS IRAN THREAT LOOMS AS NETANYAHU EYES TRUMP TALKS

Marco Rubio at Trump Cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen as Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2025.  (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

An official told Fox News that none of those diplomats who are being recalled to Washington are being punished or otherwise retaliated against personally and that they are all welcome to apply for other assignments within the State Department.

State Department building

The exterior of the State Department complex is seen on March 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Throughout this process, every effort was made to "prioritize continuity," with the president making decisions with an eye toward keeping continuity of operations intact and not derailing U.S. interests, according to a senior official.

This means ambassadors will not be recalled from a country at war, or a country in the middle of high-stakes negotiations with the U.S.

President Donald Trump wearing a dark suit and red tie as he walks with his arm raised in a gesture

President Donald Trump gestures while walking across the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Washington, after returning from a trip to Florida.  (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo)

TRUMP ANNOUNCES US AMBASSADOR NOMINATIONS THAT INCLUDE MAYOR OF MICHIGAN CITY

While it is normal for a president to recall ambassadors for various reasons, a recall in numbers as large as this does not usually happen at one time.

An official told Fox News that the recall is happening in a large number to expedite realignment.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.

Gillian Turner currently serves as Senior Foreign Policy Correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network as a contributor in 2014 and is based in Washington.

